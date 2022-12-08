Schools in the Highlands and Grampian area have been forced to close on Thursday after the north and north-east Scotland was blanketed in snow.

The Highland Council has shut three nurseries, two primary schools and one secondary school due to bad weather and severe road conditions, while a number of schools are also closed or delaying opening in Aberdeenshire.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice for the Highlands, Grampian, Orkney & Shetland, Strathclyde, Tayside and Fife.

A number of schools are closed or delaying opening.

The warning, in place until midday on Friday, warns that snow showers and icy surfaces may bring some travel disruption.

Accumulations of up to 10-15cm of snow are possible in northern Scotland, with some drifting and blizzard conditions likely in the strong northerly winds.

Traffic Scotland confirmed on Thursday morning that the snow gates on the A93 Glenshee to Braemar and on the A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge are closed.

UPDATE



SNOW GATES #A93 Glenshee to Braemar snow gates remain CLOSED #A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge also CLOSED







Have a look at our snow gate cameras here: https://t.co/bLIgHwf3jl pic.twitter.com/uvzIV6rhM4 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 8, 2022

The A90 between Stonehaven and Cleanhill was also forced to close northbound on Thursday morning for a brief period due to a HGV losing traction in the adverse weather.

The RAC motor services company has urged people to keep blankets in their vehicles in case they break down in icy conditions.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

“Our advice is to be winter ready – check tyres are properly inflated and with good tread, while topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels if needed.

“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.

“It’s also worth having a fully charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm.”