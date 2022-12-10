Perth Piano Sundays – Isata Kanneh-Mason, Perth Concert Hall, tomorrow

The oldest sibling in the incredible Kanneh-Mason family, Isata, returns to Perth to play music by Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, Robert Schumann and his wife Clara’s Ballade No. 2 in F major Op 38. Another overlooked female composer, Fanny Mendelssohn, is also included in the programme with a performance of her “Easter” Sonata.

Music

Jill Lorean, The Tunnels, Aberdeen, tonight

Jill O’Sullivan the Belfast-born, Chicago-raised and Glasgow-based singer-songwriter has one of the great contemporary voices and a natural urge to collaborate. Previously the front woman for Sparrow and the Workshop, she has also worked with Alasdair Roberts, Jenny Reeve and even Will Oldham. Now, as Jill Lorean, she has teamed up with Frightened Rabbit’s Andy Monaghan and drummer Peter Kelly. The album This Rock came out in the spring, and here’s a chance to catch her live. Also on the bill, Min Diesel, the band’s first gig in three years.

Altered Images, St Luke’s, Glasgow, Friday

With a frankly spiffing new album, Mascara Streakz, in the locker for 2022, “living legend” (it’s official) Clare Grogan and her band are anything but a nostalgic treat these days. Then again, it would be remiss of her not to play some of those 1980s classics. I mean, there is an argument for saying that Don’t Talk to Me About Love is the greatest ever Scottish single (feel free to discuss this in the pub afterwards). Should be a good warm-up gig for the band’s Hogmanay eve gig in Edinburgh supporting Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Theatre

My Fair Lady, Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh, from Wednesday to January 7

This Lincoln Center Production’s revival of the classic Lerner & Loewe musical is spending the festive season in Edinburgh and should provide a suitably extravagant night out for anyone who feels a bit too grown up for panto. Michael D Xavier stars as Henry Higgins and Charlotte Kennedy plays Eliza Doolittle. Also in the cast are Adam Woodyatt of EastEnders fame, Emmerdale’s John Middleton and none other than soprano Lesley Garrett playing Mrs Pearce.

The Ghost of a Smile, Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh, today/tomorrow

A couple of Dickensian ghost stories for the festive season, adapted and directed by Gavin Robertson and performed by Nicholas Collett. Comedy and hauntings. It’s what Christmas is all about, isn’t it? What’s that? The minister wants a word?

Cinema

Glasgow Film Theatre’s Christmas at GFT

The season starts this week with an autism-friendly screening of Tim Burton’s film Edward Scissorhands on Monday before Burton’s Batman Returns turns up next weekend. Before that, Todd Haynes’s lush, chilly take on Patricia Highsmith’s lesbian romance Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara (screening Tuesday) and, from Friday, Stanley Kubrick’s final flourish, Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. A reminder that there are more Christmas movies than Elf.