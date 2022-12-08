A pedestrian has died following a collision with three vehicles on the A726 Queensway in East Kilbride.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the road east of the roundabout junction with Murrayhill and Cornwall Street shortly after 6:30pm on Wednesday, December 7.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicles involved were a black Citroen Berlingo van, a silver Seat Leon car and a white Vauxhall Crossland car.

No one from any of these vehicles was injured.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and has since reopened.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder, of the Road Policing Unit, in Motherwell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“You can call police on 101, quoting reference 2829 of 7 December.”