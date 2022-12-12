If there was ever a time to say hello to the classic reds of Bordeaux, then ‘tis surely the season upon us. Bordeaux reds or “claret style”, as the growing number of worldwide copies are called, are identified by their cool fruit and notably their tannins and it’s often the latter that makes people a trifle nervous of them.

Before the Australian invasion of the 1980s, French wines along with a smattering of Germans and South Africans were what we had, but then we all got waylaid by easy fruit with virtually no dry tannins and at prices that appealed to the masses. In recent years however, the French have fought back and Bordeaux now offers a wide range of wines to suit all tastes and bank accounts.

My favourite bargain-hunter Bordeauxs currently come from Canon Fronsac, Cotes de Castillon and Pessac-Leognan, but when the BBC aren’t reminding me of the cost of living crisis, my natural favourite regions are Margaux, the Pomerol and the Medoc.

Anyway, here’s a claret or two worth exploring this Christmas.

Chateau Thieuley Rouge, Bordeaux 2016

A wonderfully rich, merlot-dominated claret with fresh but not spiky tannins. While it’s a trifle young, you can get round that by decanting it and giving it a couple of hours to breathe. Another winner from the ever reliable Wine Society.

The Wine Society £10.50

M&S Collection Margaux

Quite a closed nose but the palate opened up quite easily offering opulent autumn fruits with soft silky tannins and a long finish.

Marks & Spencer £22