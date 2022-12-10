Ballie Ballerson, Edinburgh

Ballie Ballerson’s massive adult-sized ball pit is the perfect place to let your inner child loose. This neon-lit cocktail bar has over a million balls to bounce around in, as well as plenty of R&B, disco, and house hits to keep you dancing all night. Expect colourful cocktails with candy treats, glittery unicorn-themed shots, and some tasty pizzas. There are lots of special events going on over the festive holidays, so I’m sure party nights will be a blast.

IG: @ballieballerson

 

Topgolf, Glasgow

Topgolf Glasgow opens this Friday, bringing the American golf and leisure experience to Scotland for the first time. Long popular with partygoers in cities such as LA, Vegas, Miami, Dubai and Bangkok, it features a high-tech golf game, food and drink, climate-controlled hitting bays and music. The venue has an energetic hum you can feel as you walk through the door.

IG: @topgolf

 

Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow

Glasgow’s biggest Winter Village offers seven independent street food vendors, drinks and top notch entertainment including live music, a comedy club and festive party night. Cranside Winter Village promises festive fun for all. For pre-carnival and panto drinks, the venue is conveniently located next to the SEC.

IG: @cransidekitchen

 

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa 

 

 