Brodie Castle

Brodie

Forres

Moray IV36 2TE

Why We Should Visit

Brodie is one of the great tower houses that dot the landscape of North East Scotland. Surrounded by rich farmland and warmed by the microclimate of the Moray Firth, it has a long history as a place of horticultural innovation. The castle is surrounded by parkland and woodlands that change with the seasons but which are worth seeing at any time of the year.

Story of the garden

The Brodies can trace their history back to the 12th century and the castle, which began as a classic fortified building, has been their home for more than 400 years. It is filled with artworks and important historical relics but the real treasure of Brodie lies outside, in the trees, vistas and plant collections that are spread out across the estate.

Highlights

Brodie’s shrubbery garden is a dappled mix of aspen, birch and rowan trees, underplanted with rhododendrons and azaleas. Beneath these is a meadow that in spring is filled with bluebells and daisies and at the centre is a sundial that shares its listed status with the castle.

In spring the garden is flooded with the yellow hues of the daffodils that have made the castle famous amongst narcissi-lovers around the world. More than 100 years ago, Major Ian Brodie, the 24th Brodie of Brodie, began breeding daffodils. Much of his collection still remains in the gardens and parkland and ongoing horticultural detection work is regularly tracking down and returning more of the Major’s “lost” daffodils to the estate.

Don’t miss

The Playful Garden, which is an exotic combination of children’s activities and Brodie family history, has an Alice in Wonderland quality. Oversized furniture, musical instruments, mist-spraying unicorns modelled on the mythical beasts that adorn the plaster ceilings of the castle and a 6.5m bunny, reclining on a grassy bank, are just some of its quirky elements.

Anything else to look out for?

From the hide in the grounds and the trails that lead through the woods, there’s a chance to spot some of the wide range of wildlife that lives at Brodie, including owls, bats, squirrels, otters and many different kinds of birds.

Best time to visit

Spring, when the daffodils are in flower, is a favourite time for many visitors but in winter the estate has a pared-back beauty that is worth exploring and its proximity to the coast means that the weather is often favourable for a stroll.

Any recommendations in the area?

The coastline just a few miles north of Brodie is an atmospheric mix of shingle and sandbanks that change with the tides. Pinewoods line the beaches and salmon congregate in the shallows in summer as they seek the mouth of the River Spey. Occasionally the Moray Firth’s resident pod of dolphins can be seen offshore and both Fort George, the historic 18th-century military establishment, and Culloden battlefield, are just a short distance away.

Directions

Brodie Caste is off the A96, four-and-a-half miles west of Forres and 24 miles east of Inverness.

Details

During winter the grounds are open daily, dawn to dusk.

(The Playful Garden is closed until 4 March.)

Tel: 01309 641371

www.nts.org.uk

