Colin Campbell and Jake Martell worked together at The Hug and Pint pub and then introduced Hen of the Woods menus at Glad Cafe before joining forces as business partners for Sylvan, bringing a constantly rotating selection of vegetarian and vegan to Glasgow's West End. The daily menu can be enjoyed with a selection of 80 natural or low intervention wines. It's proven to be a winning combination.
"The style of food here is really down to Jake who is vegetarian himself and still cooks with things like eggs, cheese and butter in some dishes" Colin explains. "We both came from a bar background but we quickly realised that the food would be the focus and Sylvan would be a restaurant. It lends itself to a calmer environment, service is more orchestrated and it's become just a nice people to come and spend some time."
They found the ideal location on Woodlands Road: "The other day we were walking around the area, my friend was up visiting, I hadn't done that for ages and I was thinking about how beautiful it is, there's greenery and some really old trees, the road turns into University Avenue and Gibson Street. There's Park Circus up the hill and then we have a lot of students around us."
Colin says there's an existing openness to restaurants that don't serve meat in Glasgow allowing Sylvan to establish a reputation based on the quality of the food, "the feedback we get is quite often people saying this is their favourite place but they are not vegetarian. I think it is great to have this opportunity to show Jake's talent in the kitchen to everyone."
Popular dishes include the simple fresh flavours of a chopped salad: "it's one of our greatest hits, colourful and impressive. Smoked tomatoes with chilli brown butter and yoghurt is another staple.
"It's Glasgow, so any dish with potatoes will prove to be popular. We are bringing in more winter dishes with Jerusalem artichoke and other seasonal ingredients. Look out for baked pears on fried bread with a luxurious stilton custard."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here