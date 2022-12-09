The best-performing schools in Scotland for 2023 have been revealed by the Sunday Times.
The 30th edition of Parent Power has today ( December 9) published its definitive guide to secondary schools in the UK.
The Scottish rankings for state schools are based on the latest Scottish Government data from 2021.
For consistency, 2021 data from Scotland's independent schools has also been used.
The esteemed guide lets users search more than 1,600 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
The secondary school league table rankings in Scotland are determined by the proportion of pupils gaining five or more passes at National 5, five or more Highers and the proportion gaining two or more Advanced Highers.
In addition to the rankings, the Sunday Times's guide has also named Scotland's secondary school of the year.
10 best-performing state schools in Scotland
Here are the top-performing state schools in Scotland as outlined in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.
1. Jordanhill School - Glasgow
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 95
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 91
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 62
2. St Ninian's High School - Giffnock
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 95
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 78
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 38
3. Bearden Academy - Glasgow
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 94
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 81
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 32
4. Cults Academy - Aberdeen
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 91
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 78
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 30
5. Williamwood High School - Glasgow
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 94
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 77
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 26
6. Boroughmuir High School - Edinburgh
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 92
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 73
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 34
=6. Eastwood High School - Newton Mearns
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 93
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 71
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 37
8. Woodfarm High School - Thornliebank
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 92
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 73
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 31
9. Dunblane High School - Dunblane
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 90
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 75
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 38
10. Mearns Castle High School - Glasgow
- Percentage of 2+ National 5s: 92
- Percentage of 2+ Highers: 70
- Percentage of 2: Advanced Highers: 33
Glasgow's primary and secondary nonselective comprehensive Jordanhill School topped the table and has been named as The Sunday Times Scotland Secondary School of the Year by Academic Performance.
Jordanhill, which is directly funded by a Scottish Government grant, advises parents to register their children as soon as they are born as a result of its success.
Best performing independent schools in Scotland 2022
The Sunday Times has published the top performing independent schools in Scotland for both A-Levels and GCSEs as well as Scottish Highers and Advanced Highers.
Fettes College and St Mary’s Music School were also named as The Sunday Times Scotland Independent Secondary Schools of the Year in this year's list.
Best performing independent schools in Scotland for Highers and Advanced Highers
- St Mary’s Musical School - Edinburgh
- George Heriots - Edinburgh
- Kilgraston - Perth
- Albyn School - Aberdeen
- Hutchesons' Grammar School - Glasgow
- The High School of Glasgow - Glasgow
- The Mary Erskine School, Edinburgh
- High School of Dundee - Dundee
- St Margaret's School for Girls, Aberdeen
- Dollar Academy – Dollar
Best performing independent schools in Scotland for GCSEs and A Levels
- Fettes College - Edinburgh
- St Leonards School - St Andrews
- Merchiston Castle School - Edinburgh
- Loretto School - Musselburgh
- Strathallan - Perth
- Glenalmond College - Perth
Scotland Secondary school of the year named by the Sunday Times
Williamwood High School has been named The Sunday Times Scotland Secondary School of the Year.
The Parent Power guide notes Williamwood's "distinctive tree emblem" which uniquely captures the school's motto: “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow”.
“Using the value of ambition has been a real focus for the school,” said headteacher, Nicola MacGlashan, who took up her post in August 2021.
The title of the Scottish secondary school of the year was awarded to Williamwood due to "its consistency as a heavy hitter and its persistent drive to maximise the talents of all pupils, in and out of the classroom," the guide noted.
Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, says: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.
"It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.
“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”
