The BBC has commissioned a new suspense thriller set on a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London.
Nightsleeper is written by BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer Nick Leather (The Control Room, Mother’s Day) for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Filming on the six-episode series, which will be directed by Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who, Ten Pound Poms) and produced by Jonathan Curling (The Sister, Baghdad Central), will take place next year in Glasgow.
Nightsleeper is described as "a real-time thriller set on a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, while a government agency desperately tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard".
About the series, writer Nick Leather said: “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Euston Films and the BBC to drive the engine of this real-time thriller and take our audience along for a ride full of personal intrigue, political manoeuvring and danger. By the time dawn breaks at the end of this journey, no-one involved will ever be the same again”.
Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, added: “Nick Leather’s ingenious scripts combine a fantastic premise with a nail-biting plot and characters you will root for. We can’t wait to bring Nightsleeper hurtling on to the BBC - viewers will definitely want to catch it.”
Euston Films’ Managing Directors Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos will executive produce with Nick Leather and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.
