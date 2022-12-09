A milestone towards the opening of a £29.5 million bridge which will connect two Glasgow communities has been reached.
Piling works on the south side of the Govan - Partick Bridge are now complete, with the Glasgow City Region City Deal project marking another milestone as it progresses on schedule.
In total, 95 piles have been completed to create the foundations for the south landing area. Each pile is 23 metres in height and weighs four tonnes. They have been driven to a depth of 14 metres below riverbed level.
The development project includes the construction of a new pedestrian / cycle bridge over the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, a connection that will re-establish the historic link between the two areas.
It is hoped the bridge will be economically, environmentally and socially important and will create a link between communities, visitor attractions and institutions of national economic importance, and is a key part of the active travel route between the University of Glasgow’s campus at Gilmorehill and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Works began on-site in January 2022, with project completion anticipated towards the end of Spring 2024.
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “The Govan-Partick Bridge is significant at a local, regional and national level as it will not only reconnect communities on both banks of the Clyde, but link major institutions and emerging regeneration projects along an arc between the West End and Greater Govan. We can look forward to watching the successful progress of the bridge as the project develops in 2023.”
Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said the active travel bridge will help spur regeneration in the wider area.
He added: "It highlights just how transformative projects within the Glasgow City Region City Deal can be, restoring the historic link between these well-known Glasgow neighbourhoods. The Scottish Government is investing £500 million in City Deal projects like this to improve the wellbeing of our people and places, helping promote walking and cycling in the city and advancing National Strategy for Economic Transformation goals to rebuild a green, sustainable economy.”
While UK Government Minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, said it was fantastic to see work start on this much-needed link between Govan and Partick.
He added: "The bridge across the Clyde will be convenient, safe and eco-friendly. It will also give residents and visitors the chance to explore Glasgow's historic riverside. The UK Government is supporting the bridge through a £49 million investment in the Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation project, part of £2billion for levelling up communities across Scotland."
David Buchanan, Project Manager at Farrans Construction, main contractors for the project, said this was the first significant construction milestone of this project.
"Marine piling is a challenging activity that can be heavily impacted by adverse weather, tidal conditions and unforeseen obstructions in the river," he said. "Our next step is to complete the southern cofferdam, dewater and start concrete works on the southern pier on which the bridge will pivot.
“As part of our activity on this important project we are working closely with the local community and supporting the work of fantastic organisations. We recently paused work to facilitate a ‘quiet hour’ positive experience for autistic visitors and their families at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow. We have a number of initiatives underway which will deliver a positive lasting impact for the city of Glasgow through skills and apprenticeships, supporting charitable organisations and working with local supply chain.”
Both the UK and Scottish Governments are providing the Glasgow City Region local authorities with £500million each in grant funding for the Glasgow City Region City Deal.
