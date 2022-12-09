One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow’s street children by celebrated Anglo-Scottish artist, Joan Eardley, has sold for £200,200 - an auction record for a work by the artist.
Estimated at between £100,000 and 150,000, The Yellow Jumper went under the hammer live online with fine art auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on Thursday December 8 as part of its Scottish Paintings and Sculpture sale.
The exciting result, says the Lyon & Turnbull team, shows the continuing growth in recognition of Eardley’s work in art history and the art market.
The previous Eardley record was set in 2008, when Beggars in Venice sold for £169,250.
The Yellow Jumper is an outstanding example of the artist’s depictions of the children of the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow city centre.
One of the final works Eardley made before her untimely death, aged 42, in August 1963, it features two children positioned in front of a bright-red graffiti-covered wall. This was inspired by the exterior of the scrap-metal business beneath Eardley’s studio – hence the word METAL stencilled above the heads of the children in The Yellow Jumper.
The work depicts two of the Samson siblings, members of a family of 12 children who lived near her studio. They were amongst Eardley’s favourite sitters. Ann Samson, who appears in many of Eardley’s paintings, said: “It looks like it could be my sister Mary and our youngest brother Brian."
The Yellow Jumper is related to Eardley's Two Children, found incomplete on the artist’s easel on her death. This work now hangs in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery.
Scottish women artists triumphed in this exciting sale, with a record-breaking price achieved for Joan Eardley's The Yellow Jumper.
The painting formed part of the company's Scottish Paintings & Sculpture sale which totalled more than £1.3 million.
Alice Strang, Senior Specialist at Lyon & Turnbull said:
"Scottish women artists triumphed in this exciting sale, with a record-breaking price achieved for Joan Eardley's The Yellow Jumper.
"In addition, Anne Gibson Nasmyth, Bessie MacNicol and Anne Redpath also attracted fierce bidding, showing their importance in art history and in the art market. The Scottish Colourists J. D. Fergusson and S. J. Peploe performed particularly well and we are thrilled with the overall results."
Read more:
Glasgow street kids painting by Joan Eardley could sell for £150,000
Glasgow councillors to carry Naloxone kits to help save lives
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here