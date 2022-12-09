ScotRail is warning rail users to expect significant disruption during the latest round of strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.
The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.
Network Rail RMT members are currently voting on a pay offer, which is due to close on Monday, December 12.
Even if strike action is called off after that vote, it would take the rail industry at least 48 hours to restore a normal service.
The RMT union announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14, Friday 16 and Saturday December 17, across the Great Britain railway network resulting from a pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator.
A limited number of ScotRail services will operate on a reduced number of routes on these days, while a limited strike timetable will also operate on the non-strike day, Thursday, December 15.
The train operator will run services on 12 routes across the central belt, Fife, and the Borders between the hours of 07:30am and 18:30pm.
The routes and frequency of service which will be in operation are:
- Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour
- Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
- Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour
- Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
- Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour
ScotRail is also warning rail users that the final services will depart well before 18.30, so customers should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.
For more information, visit www.scotrail.co.uk/strike.
