An annual analysis of America’s most misprounounced words by captioners has listed ‘Edinburgh’ among the most mispronounced words of 2022.
The study identified the top words of 2022 US politicians, public figures, newsreaders and others on live television have most consistently struggled to pronounce correctly.
Now in its seventh year, the study was conducted by The Captioning Group, North America’s premiere real time closed-captioning company, after being commissioned by language learning platform Babbel.
The Captioning Group is responsible for captioning and subtitling real-time events on television (with over 1 million hours’ experience in both Canada and the U.S. since 1991). They also provide services in the deaf and hard-of-hearing world, from pro bono work to meeting support.
Edinburgh featured on the list as American news anchors faced criticism for mispronouncing the Scottish capital during coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.
Joining Edinburgh [ed-in-BRUH] on the list were words and names such as Adele [uh-DALE], Chicxulub [CHICK-choo-loob], Domhnall Gleeson [DOH-null GLEE-sun], Negroni Sbagliato [ne-GRO-nee spah-lee-AH-toh], Zaporizhzhia [zah-POH-reezha] and Novak Djokovic [NO-vak JO-kuh-vich].
Honorary mentions were also given to Dnipro [nee-PRO] and Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai [HUN-gah TON-gah HUN-gah ha-AR-pie].
Esteban Touma, Babbel Live Teacher at Babbel commented: “2022 has been a busy year with some hugely significant political, geographical, sporting and cultural events dominating the headlines.
"Public figures on our screens have had to tackle some tricky pronunciations that might not come so naturally to an American English speaker - which can have amusing outcomes.
"But it’s great to see words and names from different cultures and languages from around the world enter into conversations in the US, and the most important thing is to give it a go and not be intimidated by a new word, and be open to learning. Of course, we’re always happy to help people out with the correct pronunciations!”
