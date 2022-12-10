Kiltwalkers are being urged to save the date as registration opens for 2023 events.

Scotland’s mass participation charity event will take place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh next year, with each location offering a variety of walks to suit all abilities.

Significantly, the entry fee has also been reduced by £12. This is in recognition of soaring inflation rates impacting on the cost of living. Kiltwalkers will now pay just £20 for the Mighty Stride and Big Stroll, down from £32.

The new reduced entry fee was announced by Sir Tom Hunter in a Christmas video, in which the philanthropist also revealed that this year’s events had raised an astonishing £8 million: £5.4 million from walkers and £2.6 million from The Hunter Foundation. More than 1,300 charities across Scotland benefitted this year alone.

Since The Hunter Foundation began supporting Kiltwalk seven years ago, Scotland’s favourite mass participation charity event has raised £37 million for more than 3,000 Scottish charities of all sizes and locations. In total walkers contributed £24.6m while £12.5m was donated by The Hunter Foundation.

In his video Sir Tom Hunter expressed his gratitude to the Kiltwalk community for their kindness.

He said: “What a year it has been for the Kiltwalk. During this year you and The Hunter Foundation have raised a phenomenal £8 million for the charities you care about and that helped more than 1,300 Scottish charities - I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Since The Hunter Foundation got involved with the Kiltwalk, together with you we have raised a staggering £37 million helping over 3,000 Scottish charities. There is not a prouder Scotsman on the planet, so thank you.

“Registration for 2023 Kiltwalk is now open. We know things are tough because of the cost of living crisis so we got together with the Kiltwalk team and looked at how we can support you better, taking the decision to cut the price from £32 to £20 – it takes me back to my market stall days.”

As in previous years, every penny raised by Kiltwalkers will go to the charities of their choice. However, the fundraising model has been revised to support the reduced entry fee with The Hunter Foundation now underwriting all Kiltwalk losses this will entail instead of topping up the amount raised by walkers.

Gift Aid will also now be released, ensuring that up to 125% of all monies raised by Kiltwalkers is invested in the charities they support.

Sir Tom added: “We just want to encourage so many more people to get involved with Kiltwalk, so we’ve reduced the price and it has never been easier to join us. Until we see you again on a Kiltwalk in 2023, we wish you a happy Christmas and good luck to each and every one of you.”

Kiltwalk Chief Executive Paul Cooney said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sir Tom and The Hunter Foundation for their generosity over the years and their continued support of the Kiltwalk. I’d also like to thank all our sponsors for getting behind us and making Kiltwalk such a force for good.

“We hope the reduced entry fee will encourage even more heroes than ever to stride out for the charities of their choice at a time when charities really need our help.”

The 2023 Kiltwalk will take place in Glasgow on Sunday 30 April, Aberdeen on 4 June, St Andrews to Dundee on 20 August and Edinburgh on 17 September.

