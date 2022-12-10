Kiltwalkers are being urged to save the date as registration opens for 2023 events.
Scotland’s mass participation charity event will take place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh next year, with each location offering a variety of walks to suit all abilities.
Significantly, the entry fee has also been reduced by £12. This is in recognition of soaring inflation rates impacting on the cost of living. Kiltwalkers will now pay just £20 for the Mighty Stride and Big Stroll, down from £32.
The new reduced entry fee was announced by Sir Tom Hunter in a Christmas video, in which the philanthropist also revealed that this year’s events had raised an astonishing £8 million: £5.4 million from walkers and £2.6 million from The Hunter Foundation. More than 1,300 charities across Scotland benefitted this year alone.
Since The Hunter Foundation began supporting Kiltwalk seven years ago, Scotland’s favourite mass participation charity event has raised £37 million for more than 3,000 Scottish charities of all sizes and locations. In total walkers contributed £24.6m while £12.5m was donated by The Hunter Foundation.
In his video Sir Tom Hunter expressed his gratitude to the Kiltwalk community for their kindness.
He said: “What a year it has been for the Kiltwalk. During this year you and The Hunter Foundation have raised a phenomenal £8 million for the charities you care about and that helped more than 1,300 Scottish charities - I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
“Since The Hunter Foundation got involved with the Kiltwalk, together with you we have raised a staggering £37 million helping over 3,000 Scottish charities. There is not a prouder Scotsman on the planet, so thank you.
“Registration for 2023 Kiltwalk is now open. We know things are tough because of the cost of living crisis so we got together with the Kiltwalk team and looked at how we can support you better, taking the decision to cut the price from £32 to £20 – it takes me back to my market stall days.”
As in previous years, every penny raised by Kiltwalkers will go to the charities of their choice. However, the fundraising model has been revised to support the reduced entry fee with The Hunter Foundation now underwriting all Kiltwalk losses this will entail instead of topping up the amount raised by walkers.
Gift Aid will also now be released, ensuring that up to 125% of all monies raised by Kiltwalkers is invested in the charities they support.
Sir Tom added: “We just want to encourage so many more people to get involved with Kiltwalk, so we’ve reduced the price and it has never been easier to join us. Until we see you again on a Kiltwalk in 2023, we wish you a happy Christmas and good luck to each and every one of you.”
Kiltwalk Chief Executive Paul Cooney said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sir Tom and The Hunter Foundation for their generosity over the years and their continued support of the Kiltwalk. I’d also like to thank all our sponsors for getting behind us and making Kiltwalk such a force for good.
“We hope the reduced entry fee will encourage even more heroes than ever to stride out for the charities of their choice at a time when charities really need our help.”
The 2023 Kiltwalk will take place in Glasgow on Sunday 30 April, Aberdeen on 4 June, St Andrews to Dundee on 20 August and Edinburgh on 17 September.
You can register for events here
Read more:
Govan to Partick bridge: landmark stage of new bridge completed
Glasgow artist Joan Eardley painting sells for record price at auction
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here