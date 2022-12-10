Scots have been warned to expect severe weather conditions to continue this weekend, with snow forecast for much of the country.
Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.
Extreme snow and ice alerts will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow in both the north of the country and much of the south east.
Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys in advance with the poor, with Traffic Scotland warning that the weather conditions will make "travelling difficult" across the country.
In Aberdeenshire, the A93 was closed between School Road and Spittal of Glenshee due to snow on Saturday morning.
The Met Office warned that railway and other public transport links may also be affected.
Network Rail said a normal service is planned across Scotland over the weekend but, the weather could disrupt those plans.
Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to minus 10C or lower in isolated spots.
“Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.
“There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings.
“There is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far South East on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued.”
