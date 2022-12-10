Almost half of Scots have had to reduce household spending to try to cope with rising energy bills, research has revealed.
This includes almost one in 10 having made the “heart-breaking” decision to cut back on children’s activities.
Research looking at the impact of rising energy bills found that 48% of adults in Scotland have had to cut back on household spending due to energy costs.
This included 9% – equivalent to 198,854 people – who have done so by reducing spending on hobbies and leisure activities for their children, such as after-school clubs, parties and school trips.
Meanwhile, 7% are cutting back on clothing and accessories, with Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) warning that as a result “tens of thousands” of children are missing out due to the cost-of-living crisis.
It had analysed polling data from YouGov, in which 1,002 adults were questioned – with 484 of them saying they had had to cut back on household spending due to rising energy costs.
READ MORE: Warning over energy inefficient homes as woman struggles to heat home
The advice network has now launched its Big Energy Saving Winter campaign in a bid to help those worried about energy bills, urging people to seek advice from their local Citizens Advice Bureau.
Last year, they managed to unlock £132 million of cash for people through social security and employment entitlements.
CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “In the run-up to Christmas, parents will want to treat their kids while balancing the demands of the cost-of-living crisis.
“This analysis suggest many are having to make the heart-breaking decision to cut back on things for their kids to deal with rising energy bills.
“That is a horrible situation for any parent to be in, and we would encourage anyone worried about energy bills and the cost of living to seek advice from the CAB network.
“We are for everyone, whether they are working or not. We don’t judge, we just help.
“Our advisers get real results. Last year, we unlocked £132 million for people, and people who saw a financial benefit from seeking advice on average were over £4,200 better off.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We know cost-of-living rises are putting a huge strain on households.
“The Scottish Government’s council tax reduction scheme exists to ensure nobody has to pay a council tax bill they cannot afford. More than 450,000 households receive some level of discount on council tax, which can be as much as 100% of their bill.
“It isn’t in councils’ interests to have someone falling into arrears when they may be entitled to a council tax reduction.
“We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year which will help households face the increased cost of living, including £1 billion in providing services and financial support not available elsewhere in the UK including Scottish child payment and child winter heating assistance.
“We would encourage anyone who is struggling with money to seek information on sources of support from our cost of living website (www.gov.scot/costofliving) and anyone worried about affording essentials like food or fuel should contact their local authority where they will be put in contact with local advice and support, including the Scottish welfare fund.
“We continue to support free debt and welfare advice services, and have allocated around £12.5 million this year to ensure people are able to access the advice, information and support they need to maximise their incomes.”
READ MORE: Midwives 'calling in sick because they can't afford to travel to work'
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here