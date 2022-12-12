LABOUR'S constitutional plans do not transfer any meaningful powers to Scotland but have rolled back on previous commitments ("The ups and downs of a remarkable week for SNP", The Herald, December 10)

Gordon Brown promised “near federal” powers in his last-ditch effort to save the Union in 2014 and in 2019 the Labour manifesto promised devolution of employment law and unlimited borrowing powers for Scotland.

Labour’s proposals don’t include issues of EU membership, trade deals or immigration, allowing Scotland to recruit more foreign workers to deal with staff shortages in our health service and tourist industries – all the actual powers that would help Scotland’s economy.

According to the UK’s leading pollster, Professor Sir John Curtice, Labour “had to give up” hopes of winning seats in Scotland to pursue pro-Brexit votes in the north of England.

Labour’s idea of democracy is that a majority of seats at Westminster gives it a mandate to change powers in the UK but a majority of seats at Holyrood in favour of Scotland holding a referendum on our future will be ignored by London.

As well as increased support for independence, the latest Ipsos /STV poll showed that 53 per cent of voters in Scotland would vote for the SNP in a de facto referendum at the next General Election ("Support for Yes jumps in wake of verdict", The Herald, December 8) and approval ratings for Anas Sarwar have fallen by eight per cent since May while Sir Keir Starmer has a minus 13 percent rating in Scotland.

Scotland will become a normal self-governing nation long before Labour abolishes the House of Lords.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

• ELEVATION to the House of Lords is the bung that the party in power gives to friends, funders and relatives. Its only effective power is to delay bills passed by the Commons and we, the taxpayers, are forced to pay for it.

Last year the House of Lords cost us about £117.4 million, so Google tells me. With inflation and a sharp increase in new peers it will be more this year.

Just think of the difference that sum could make in Scotland if distributed to the really needy and to supporting more green energy initiatives. Do you want your taxes to be given to Boris Johnson’s brother or would you prefer to use them to pay for a real living wage or to keep the NHS well funded?

An independent Scotland, like most other countries, would not have such an asylum for chancers, geriatrics and redundant clerics.

Elizabeth Scott, Edinburgh

SNP is against local power

I CANNOT agree with the view of JB Drummond (Letters, December 9) that “poor government will allow nationalism and the wish to gain independence to spread”. Fortunately we simply have to vote out the “poor government” at the next general election.

Several correspondents recently have condemned the feasibility of the Labour Party report “ A New Britain” which I feel has much to commend it. One key issue however is that of empowering local towns and communities in Scotland, which is the opposite of what we have all seen happening within the SNP policy of centralisation.

I feel that what is needed is to learn from the historical model of Royal Burghs which were abolished in 1975 as a result of the Local Government Act (Scotland ) 1973. An established system destroyed for no better reason than the burghs were ancient and hence wrong. Bigger had to be better and cheaper regardless of what people wanted. I believe that the voting public are tired of the centralised over-governing big-brother attitude which we thought we had left behind when leaving the EU.

I expect that many people wish a return to local administrations with real teeth and for example, the ability to enforce local by-laws such as the empowerment of local police to banish vagrants and so forth. These are the sort of powers I expect people wish to see returned to their own local communities.

However it is not Westminster MPs or the House of Lords that will stand against the principles of local empowerment but the SNP, which seemingly only wishes devolving power to itself.

Bill Brown, Milngavie

• OF all the recommendations in the Labour Party proposals for constitutional reform, the one which grates most with me is the suggestion that Scotland should have directly-elected mayors.

Gordon Brown, if not his colleagues, ought to be well aware of the fact that “Mayor” is an alien term in Scotland.

It may be a function of my age, but I find this insidious anglicisation of our culture, whether intentional or out of ignorance, extremely irritating.

I might still disagree with direct election of Provosts or Convenors, but at least I could come to that conclusion in a less agitated state.

Cameron Crawford, Rothesay

Who's causing inflation?

THE First Law of Thermodynamics we were taught at school tells us that “matter can neither be created nor destroyed” and that the total mass of matter in the universe remains constant. My First Law of Finance (which we weren’t taught) is that money is created at will, is never destroyed and the total amount of money in circulation is perpetually increasing.

Recent inflation has seen the price of fuel, food and everything else increase exponentially and it should be obvious to all that wage inflation has not significantly contributed to this. There may be a war in Ukraine but there is always a war somewhere, there may be more competition for raw materials, Russian oil may be off the menu but Opec can produce as much as we need essentially indefinitely, oil and gas are still available but at inflated prices.

At a time of increasing industrial action when the workers who form the matrix of our society are striking not for more but just to maintain the same standard of living our media and politicians fixate on workers who have the temerity to demand a fair wage but nobody is asking where all the extra money we serfs have to pay for basic necessities is actually going, for, as my First Law of Finance tells us, money is never destroyed, it just sits in an offshore bank account.

David J Crawford, Glasgow

Now lecturers are the censors

IT is 52 years since Charles Stewart, Secretary of the University of Edinburgh, ordered the Servitors at the university’s George Square Theatre to lock the projection box to prevent the Edinburgh University Film Society showing Andy Warhol’s film, Flesh, which John Trevelyan, Secretary of the British Board of Film Censors had granted a certificate for club rather than public showing.

The audience of more than 400 that night was all for “sitting in” until the situation was defused by Father Anthony Ross, Catholic Chaplain to the University. He said that whilst he’d probably object to the (a)morality celebrated in the film he objected to censorship even more and would arrange for the film to be shown to houses of around 50 at a time in the basement cafe of his Catholic Chaplaincy Centre in George Square as soon as projection equipment could be found and set up. I was able to see the dismal film at its third showing in the wee small hours of the following morning.

This is not just a bit of nostalgia on my part. I learned this evening (December 9) that the showing of Deirdre O’Neill’s film, Adult Human Being – a Documentary in Defence of Women's Rights, which was due to be shown at George Square (December 14) was cancelled by the university because of an objection to its showing by a local committee of the lecturers’ trade union, the UCU, which issued the following statement: "It is our branch policy to demand that @EdinburghUni neither host nor facilitate meetings which contain content which is transphobic, biphobic, homophobic or otherwise detrimental to the safety and wellbeing of LGBT+ staff. As such, we have written to the University to ask them to withdraw the use of a UoE venue for what we believe to be a transphobic event timetabled for next week."

In just over 50 years censorship on university campuses has turned full circle. Back in the day students and academics campaigned together for freedom of expression but today a committee of the union representing academics at Edinburgh University takes a view on censorship which would be welcomed by Tankies, Maoists and Iranian Mullahs because the feelings of the elect trump the freedom of expression of ordinary members of the university.

As Father Anthony Ross is no longer with us to show the film in basement of the Catholic Chaplaincy Centre in George Square members of the University of Edinburgh who were denied the opportunity to see the film in George Square Theatre this coming week can make up their own minds by googling “ Adult Human Being Info”.

Stuart Swanston, Edinburgh

