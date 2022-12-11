A cold snap which as seen snow and ice alerts across much of Scotland is set to continue into next week.
Another snow and ice warning is due to come into place on Sunday from 12pm, just as two others come to an end.
Temperatures will remain low "at least through next week", according to the Met Office.
Wintry showers will continue to affect the "Northern and Western Isles as well as northern fringes of the mainland", a warning from the Met Office adds.
This will result in icy patches and snowfall of 1 to 2 cm with 2 to 5 cm possible over higher ground.
Ellie Wilson, Met Office meteorologist, said: “It’s looking to stay quite chilly through next week with frost overnight and some cold temperatures in the day as well.
“Today’s been a bit more snow than we were originally thinking,” she added.
“Through Sunday morning, most wintry showers are going to be focused on northern parts of the UK – so Scotland – and the south west of England,” she said.
Ms Wilson also said temperatures will continue to plummet, with parts of the UK widely seeing below-freezing on Saturday and Sunday night.
The forecaster also said the risk of ice over the next couple of days will be highest in coastal areas where showers fall as rain and then freeze.
On how long the cold snap will last, Ms Wilson said: “We’re expecting it to last at least through next week.
“There’s a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we’re not expecting them to become much milder than we’ve seen recently with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday, even into the weekend.”
