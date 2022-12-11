A MAN'S body has been found on a beach near Longniddry.

Police officers are investigating after the body was found on Friday morning.

The area was cordoned off and an investigation has now been launched.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Friday, 9 December, 2022, police received a report a man’s body had been found on the beach near Longniddry, East Lothian.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries.”