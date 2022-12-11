Thousands of people took to the streets of Glasgow as the Santa Dash returned for the first time since the pandemic.

The annual festive run has been unable to go ahead at its full capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions in both 2021 and 2020.

This year, almost 4000 runners raised funds for The Beatson Cancer Charity and The Lord Provost's Children's Fund.

A six-year-old was the guest of honour at the event - Cole Park, from Kirkintilloch, completed the run in his wheelchair with the help of a team of around 30 supporters including his mother, Michelle.

The boy is receiving treatment at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre for an aggressive brain tumor.

He labelled the event as "fun" after he even managed to walk over the finish line.

However, instead of full disposable Santa suits seen in previous years, participants were given reusable T-shirts printed to look like the suit.

The past two Glasgow Santa Dash events were held virtually with participants choosing their own routes to follow over a seven-day period.

Since 2006 the five-kilometre run has raised more than £350,000 for various charities and now makes a beloved Christmas tradition for many Scots.

This year also marked the introduction of a new route starting and finishing in the Glasgow Green rather than George Square.

Bailie Paul McCabe of Glasgow City Council started the run on Sunday morning.

He said: “Today’s event was really uplifting. It put a huge smile on everyone’s face. We had a fantastic turn out and the wintry weather made it feel even more festive. Well done to everyone who took part.”

Martin Cawley CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity spoke about the return to an in-person race.

He said: “The Santa dash is such a wonderful event and takes place at a very special time of the year for us all. We are delighted to work alongside our colleagues in Glasgow City Council to bring the event back after a couple of years relying on virtual support.

"It shows the level of generosity from the people of Glasgow"