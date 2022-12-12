Music

Glasgow Hospitals’ Christmas Concert

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Keith Bruce

four stars

THE SECOND mission of Friday evening’s musical selection box, explained conductor Alistair Digges, was to send its audience home in a more festive frame of mind than it had arrived.

If that aim was undoubtedly achieved, it was in no small measure down to Digges himself. This long-established charity event has found an exceptionally able successor to Ian McCrorie in the charismatic conductor, not only in his direction of the wide range of music in the programme, but also in his warm and funny presentation skills.

The concert’s first mission was, of course, to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer, which supports children and families facing a cancer diagnosis, for the first time since Christmas 2019, after the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The audience is not expected solely to dig into wallet and purse, however – there were opportunities to participate in carol singing, often paired with appropriate actions. If those for The Twelve Days of Christmas were particularly demanding, the young people of Hutchesons’ Grammar School Junior Choir were on stage to demonstrate what we all should have been doing. Under their choirmaster Rachel Porter they also added two American selections to the programme, Jay Althouse’s Bring on the Snow and Somewhere in my Memory, from the movie Home Alone.

The adult choir assembled for the occasion also crossed the Atlantic for a couple of Mack Wilberg arrangements but their repertoire was impressively eclectic, with music by masterly Christmas composer John Rutter as well as Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus. The classical side of the evening also included the Glasgow Chamber Orchestra playing Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture in what was an impressive shift from the musicians, led by violinist Hazel McDonald. There were some fine solos from the winds and brass sprinkled through the music, and the trombones and percussion sections were the stars of Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride.

The box office stars of the evening were writer and broadcaster Sally Magnusson, reading Twas the Night Before Christmas for a mostly biddable stage audience of children who had also provided the night’s Nativity pageant, mezzo soprano Karen Cargill and Ayrshire’s handsome Frenchman, and semi-finalist on TV’s The Voice, Jeremy Levif.

Cargill’s solo was the lovely Michael Head song The Little Road to Bethlehem, while Levif provided a full-on Silent Night that suggested an acquaintance with Mary J Blige’s version. The two then joined forces with the choir and orchestra for a multi-lingual O Holy Night that had no right to sound as majestic as it did, given the small amount of rehearsal time that had presumably been available.