Police have named the man and woman who died following a road crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk last month.
Around 3.25 pm on Saturday, November 26, a northbound Honda Jazz car and a Ford Fiesta travelling south, collided on the A7 at its junction with the B7060.
Henry Keith Holme, known as Keith, 90, from Melrose, who was the driver and only occupant of a Honda Jazz, and Janette Tait, 79, from Selkirk, a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died at the scene.
The 81-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains.
Both families have issued tributes.
The family of Mr Holme said: "Henry Keith Holme, known as Keith was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his family and the community he served in Galashiels for over 30 years as a pharmacist at Holme's The Chemist."
The family of Mrs Janette Tait said: "Janette Tait will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She was a loving wife and mother and was a wonderful grandmother to her three grandchildren."
Sergeant Iain McIntyre, Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2079 of Saturday, 26 November, 2022.”
