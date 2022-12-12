Theatre
Red Riding Hood
Tramway, Glasgow
Mary Brennan
***
So…who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Everybody in the town where little Ruby lives – not that any of them have ever seen the Wolf, but warnings are posted all over the place and the local newspaper keeps printing scare stories.
Since this rag is owned by the Mayor, Herbert Rumple, what he says goes. Basically, that means all manner of fun goes. Under his kill-joy control, books are banned. Bright colours are forbidden. And Christmas hasn’t been allowed for years and years - and
never once in Ruby’s lifetime. Gosh,
but it’s beyond grim (or in Lewis Hetherington’s re-worked version of
the old story, cleverly quirky and dark beyond Grimm).
Luckily, Ruby (Cindy Awor) has a resourceful, rebellious streak. Inspired by her favourite tales of super-heroes, she adopts the persona of Red, a wee crimson-caped crusader determined to save Christmas. Off she goes, into the forest – handily provided by other members of the cast in spookily be-twigged costumes (by Jessica Worrall) – puzzling over why Rumple
is such a Grinchy despot and wondering if the mysterious Grandma can join up the dots for her.
I’m not about to reveal any of those dots, but I will reassure folks that
there is a happy ending in this Citz production, with some highly enjoyable performances along the way.
Maureen Carr’s Grandma is a feisty wee eco-warrior who has made friends with all the woodland creatures, the shaggy, lolloping Wolf (Ewan Miller) included.
The live on-stage band oblige by donning various furry heads and joining in the jolly song’n’dance routines that weave in and out of the action. We have to thank intrepid reporter Kevin (Michael Guest) for writing down the once-upon-a-time facts, even if his employer – the irascible Rumple – would like some of them to stay secret!
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here