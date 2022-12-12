Theatre

Red Riding Hood

Tramway, Glasgow

Mary Brennan

***

So…who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Everybody in the town where little Ruby lives – not that any of them have ever seen the Wolf, but warnings are posted all over the place and the local newspaper keeps printing scare stories.

Since this rag is owned by the Mayor, Herbert Rumple, what he says goes. Basically, that means all manner of fun goes. Under his kill-joy control, books are banned. Bright colours are forbidden. And Christmas hasn’t been allowed for years and years - and

never once in Ruby’s lifetime. Gosh,

but it’s beyond grim (or in Lewis Hetherington’s re-worked version of

the old story, cleverly quirky and dark beyond Grimm).

Luckily, Ruby (Cindy Awor) has a resourceful, rebellious streak. Inspired by her favourite tales of super-heroes, she adopts the persona of Red, a wee crimson-caped crusader determined to save Christmas. Off she goes, into the forest – handily provided by other members of the cast in spookily be-twigged costumes (by Jessica Worrall) – puzzling over why Rumple

is such a Grinchy despot and wondering if the mysterious Grandma can join up the dots for her.

I’m not about to reveal any of those dots, but I will reassure folks that

there is a happy ending in this Citz production, with some highly enjoyable performances along the way.

Maureen Carr’s Grandma is a feisty wee eco-warrior who has made friends with all the woodland creatures, the shaggy, lolloping Wolf (Ewan Miller) included.

The live on-stage band oblige by donning various furry heads and joining in the jolly song’n’dance routines that weave in and out of the action. We have to thank intrepid reporter Kevin (Michael Guest) for writing down the once-upon-a-time facts, even if his employer – the irascible Rumple – would like some of them to stay secret!