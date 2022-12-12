Brought to you by
Having recently experienced the hair transplant process with Seneca, ex-Scotland rugby star Tim Visser has shared his satisfaction at the procedure, describing his consultation at the company's Edinburgh diagnostic center as ''very smooth and very customer-focused''.
Tim's hair had been thinning at the front and at the crown area, and although the transplant wasn't an easy decision, he says the process ''was remarkably easy and I didn't feel a thing''.
Visser made his international debut for Scotland in 2012 against Fiji where he scored a brace of tries in Lautoka. He also represented his country in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and scored against USA in the pool stages. In 2018, Tim announced his retirement from international rugby.
Seneca Glasgow's multi-awarded team offer personalised treatment of each case, achieved through the 'Total Care' system of diagnosis and treatment that allows each patient to receive the most appropriate transplant according to their needs.
Thanks to the highly-trained and fully-certified staff - and the advanced systems available at the Seneca clinics and diagnostic centres in Scotland - patients now have the most appropriate and personalised care at their disposal at every stage of treatment.
When it comes to hair transplantation, Seneca has developed the Direct FUE method, the most advanced hair transplantation technique in the world.
So, if you are worried about hair loss, do not hesitate. Contact Seneca and book an appointment at either their clinic in Glasgow, or their diagnostic centre in Edinburgh.
