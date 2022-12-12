The UK's leading children’s charity has welcomed the conviction of a former PE teacher for sexual abuse of teenage boys.
Gordon Barkham was jailed on Monday at the High Court in Edinburgh after targeting the boys at a school and cricket grounds.
The 78-year-old repeatedly offered one of his victims money to allow him to perform a sexual act on him.
Barkham of Eildon Crescent, Melrose, in the Borders, admitted directing sexual communications to the teenager and repeatedly offering him money for sexual acts at a cricket club between February and May in 2014.
He also pled guilty to indecently assaulting two other boys at cricket clubs. One of them was also subjected to sexual abuse by him at a secondary school.
Responding to the news, a NSPCC Scotland spokesperson said: “Barkham is a serial child sex offender and it is testament to the courage of those who have bravely spoken out that he is now in prison.
“It’s crucial that all those who have been affected by Barkham’s actions get the help and support they need to move forward with their lives.
“It is never too late to speak out about child sexual abuse regardless of how long ago the abuse took place. Adults can get support about non-recent abuse or raise concerns about a child through the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk. “
Barkham was placed him on the sex offenders' register ahead of sentencing next month. He was remanded in custody.
