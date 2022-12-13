AT last someone has brought to the public's attention the long-standing issue of "adverse events" in neonatal care in our NHS.

The high number brought to light in Helen McArdle's article ("More than 1000 alerts on women and baby health care", the Herald, December 10) does not surprise me at all. From just my own, personal experience there have been near misses in safe deliveries and one with long-term problems.

A lot of pain and anguish could be prevented at the mother's first phone call requesting help and advice.

Nothing appears to have changed or been learned 43 years after I phoned the labour suite in Dundee, as instructed. I was in labour, having contractions every five minutes and was told that because it was my first pregnancy I had plenty of time and not to come in. So I didn't. However, within 15 minutes I'd phoned my husband at work. Eventually, after an extremely fast journey, we arrived at hospital. Baby was safely delivered within 30 minutes, but using forceps. Thankfully, I had had the sense to ignore the advice given, otherwise a non-professional would have had to deliver, probably my husband, and in the car.

That same baby daughter, now 43, and living in Glasgow, was instructed four years ago, not to come in. She ignored advice and delivered a healthy baby in hospital, but after a lot of severe pain for many hours and delays.

Most recently, my son's fiancée phoned the midwifery, very concerned about green discharge. Baby was full-term, mum instructed not to come in. This was her first pregnancy. She believed the professional, but when the problem didn't go away, sought advice elsewhere. She immediately drove to hospital, where she was kept waiting. After 10 and a half crucial hours from the initial phone call, baby was delivered, alive, after emergency caesarian section.

This wee boy, loved dearly by all who know him, now has severe cerebral palsy. Because of Covid, restrictions were put in place with all the limited facilities limited even more. Baby was not priority. The formal complaint is still under investigation. An apology was eventually given, but no individual took responsibility.

On each of these occasions the mother was not listened to. It's glaringly obvious the risks hospitals are taking in saying "No". Where does that instruction come from? Perhaps the male-led obstetricians. How could they, being men, truly know the woman in labour?

Many thanks to Helen McArdle for enlightening us on the seriousness of this grave situation throughout Scotland. She has probably opened up a can of worms – and not before time.

Listen to the mother.

Celia Welsh, Fife

State should save church buildings

SANDRA Dick's article on the crisis facing Scotland's ecclesiastical patrimony ("Dwindling congregations leave Church of Scotland with a different mission", The Herald, December 10) is an important wake-up call. If the Church of Scotland now feels that it can no longer attach importance to heritage and cannot retain churches for their historical and artistic interest, a national approach to rescue is needed. In cases where sensitive adaptation to community centre use is impossible, churches will be lost to public access by being (for example) adapted as private houses unless some better counsel prevails.

The National Trust for Scotland and Historic Scotland do a valiant job in preserving what they preserve, but this has by tradition not extended to the nation's redundant churches (except in a very few cases). A notable enlargement of their responsibilities would need a considerable access of funds to them or to the Scottish Churches Trust, but if we are serious about cherishing our history, we should be prepared to see that funded in part from taxation, as for our other historic and artistic monuments. Assuredly not all church buildings are worth saving, but the fate of all should not be left purely to local communities with limited resources.

Ronald A Knox, Glasgow

Actually not so bad

I NOTE Susan Swarbrick's take on the film Love Actually ("Finding the best Christmas movie? It’s hard actually", The Herald, December 8). I concede that a few of the love matches are ridiculous. However, I think the article is unfair to the Alan Rickman-Emma Thomson episode.

Rickman is not “having an affair” with his PA – he is perhaps thinking of it. Temptation is a useful issue to explore. He comes across as weak and easily manipulated while we see how hurt his wife is. This is ultimately seen from the wife’s perspective (not through “the prism of the male gaze”) and the sequence acts as a reality check on the other more fantasy-driven affairs breaking out all around. It is beautifully acted by Emma Thomson and surely the Rowan Atkinson scene is funny.

Neil MacDonald, Glasgow

Bus users will be frozen out

YOU know it’s winter when, standing in -6C after your normal bus is cancelled and the next one, an 89, appears at 7:02 out of Bishopbriggs you think: ah, maybe the bus will be warm.

No, don’t be stupid. It’s a First Bus – 68 plate and so a few years old – and despite probably having been from the depot to Kirkintilloch and then back to Bishopbriggs at least once it is so cold the inside of windows upstairs have ice on them.

How on earth they expect to entice folk out of cars to use buses I don’t know. Even my bus home had no heating upstairs.

Douglas Jardine, Bishopbriggs

All quiet on the home front

I HOPE that Dave Henderson's unfortunate partner's online purchases have arrived (Letters, December 12). I make three or four online purchases a week, have yet to be let down, and on a snell morning with an outdoor temperature of minus 5.5C, the thought of even looking at the supermarket shopping list is not one to countenance.

Over now to check the list of online deliveries expected today.

From the comfort of my armchair.

David Miller, Milngavie

TV teaser

ON Saturday afternoon, being unsure which TV channel would be showing the Morocco v Portugal match, I asked my increasingly football-weary partner to check the schedules for me in The Herald Magazine.

“It could be any one of three,” she replied.

“BBC1 is showing Money For Nothing, the film on BBC2 is A Matter of Life and Death and STV has something called Fifa World Cup 2022. So take your pick.”

Ian MacDonald, Rhu

