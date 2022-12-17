What is it?

A USB microphone with tripod for streaming, podcasts, vlogs and voiceovers.

Good points?

Although microphones are generally heard and not seen, the Mantis is visibly striking and draws attention with its sleek black curved lines that wouldn’t look out of place in the Batcave.

Sound quality is leaps and bounds beyond that of generic in-built audio input devices that accompany laptops or smartphones. A major plus is the microphone’s sensitivity yet lack of feedback which can plague cheaper devices.

The 1.5-meter USB connection cable makes set up easy and is also braided for durability which makes it less susceptible to damage during transport. A sturdy but adjustable tripod with shock mount allows you to find the right orientation or angle for optimum audio pick-up.

The gadget also folds neatly making it space-saving for those who are not fortunate enough to have a dedicated sound area. If you prefer to be mobile, you can dispense with the mount and use as a hand-held microphone.

One handy feature is auto-noise reduction which aids clarity and isolation of the nearest sounds and minimises ambient audio.

The inclusion of a pop filter further enhances the quality that is produced by eliminating unwanted effects of those pesky changes of sudden air pressure when certain words are spoken.

Bad points?

There are no controls on the device itself for volume or gain which could hinder the user in hand-held mode.

Best for ...

Those looking to add a touch of professional class or need to be heard clearly in whichever audio endeavour they choose.

Avoid if ...

You stream from the outdoors as there is no muffler.

Score: 8/10.

Trust GXT 232 Mantis, £29.99 (argos.co.uk)