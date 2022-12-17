What’s the story?

The Unofficial Science of Home Alone.

Comedians James Acaster, Guz Khan and Alex Brooker have all loved the classic 1990 comedy Home Alone since childhood.

For those unfamiliar with the premise, Macaulay Culkin stars as the bold Kevin McCallister, a youngster who is accidentally left behind in the Chicago suburbs as his family fly to Paris for the Christmas holidays.

Kevin sets a series of cunning booby traps – from swinging paint cans and a hair-singeing blowtorch to icy steps, a falling iron and an escapee tarantula – to deter the inept-yet-determined burglars Harry and Marv, aka “The Wet Bandits”, from breaking into his house.

Where does the science bit come in?

An enduring question among Home Alone fans is this: how would Harry and Marv – played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern – have fared if they had encountered Kevin’s trick-laden gauntlet in real life?

Assisted by an engineer, presenters Acaster and Khan set out to recreate some of the most memorable moments from the movie.

Brooker, meanwhile, seeks answers from the Home Alone cast and stunt team, as well as visiting a clutch of the film’s most famed locations.

When can I watch?

The Unofficial Science of Home Alone is on Sky Max and NOW, Monday, 9pm.