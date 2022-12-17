DAVID MACPHERSON, SCREENWRITER
Where is it?
Hebridean island hopping. I love Lewis, Harris, Benbecula and Lismore. Eigg is probably my favourite.
Why do you go there?
A mix of different things. There is something very creative about islands. I didn’t know this until I went there, but JRR Tolkien used to holiday on Eigg. George Orwell wrote 1984 on Jura. The sea air and landscapes seem to have a good literary effect.
How often do you go?
At least once a year.
How did you discover it?
Even though I grew up in the Highlands, we didn’t tend to go to the islands. I started to do trips with my university friends and that is who I still go with now.
What’s your favourite memory?
I celebrated my 30th birthday on Lismore. That was brilliant. We had a nice cottage and the woman we rented it from said we could order food from the local shop.
I decided we were going to have macaroni cheese for dinner. I couldn’t figure out how much I needed because I wasn’t used to cooking for 10 people. I ended up ordering all the macaroni cheese on Lismore. It was probably enough to feed 30 people.
We had a nice evening of music and being outside under the stars. We also did a lot of walking and exploring around the island.
On another trip I was staying in a camping pod that overlooks the ferry pier on Eigg. This little bird hopped onto the still of the door. Then it hopped inside. I remember thinking, "Wow, this is a tame bird." Then it jumped up onto my leg. I put my hand out and it sat in my palm.
I asked about it and was told that there was a postman on Eigg who fed the birds daily for years. They are now super tame. That was my Disney/David Attenborough moment.
Who do you take?
My partner Jenny. My friends Vicky and Freya. Sometimes other people join us.
What do you take?
Too many books. Board games. Outdoor gear. All the Scottish essentials from shorts to waterproof trousers, as well as a midge net, gloves, sunscreen and sunglasses.
What do you leave behind?
I try to turn off my phone for a little while each day. It is nice to slow down as my life has been a bit of a wild ride recently.
Sum it up in five words.
Cosy. Relaxing. Occasionally wet. Restful.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
Antarctica. I have applied for a seasonal job at the post office there three times but have never been successful. I feel it would be a good place to write.
As for the Hebridean islands? I haven’t done Muck, Rum, Tiree or Coll yet. I have a scratch chart to keep track of all the ones I have visited so far.
David Macpherson is the writer and creator of The Rig which premieres on Prime Video on January 6
