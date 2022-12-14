Scottish Water is investigating a number of outages as the country struggles with freezing temperatures.

Residents of Cumnock were left without running water on Tuesday after a valve froze, with repair work carried out overnight to fix the issue.

The same issue affected residents in Kirkintilloch, where the problem has also been resolved.

On Wednesday morning Scottish Water confirmed it was investigating a loss of supply in Greenock, Cumnock and John O'Groats.

The body said: "We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.

"While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water."

A loss of supply can also indicate frozen pipes in a residential property.

In case of frozen pipes, Scottish Water recommends turning off the stop valve and opening all cold taps to drain the system.

It's also advised to check pipes for leaking joints or bursts, and gently heat any frozen sections with a heated cloth wrapped around the pipe.