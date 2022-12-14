A British oil worker has died following an incident on board an oil rig in Qatar.

The man was found dead on the Seafox Burj platform, located in the Persian Gulf.

The incident, which took place on Monday, involved three British nationals working for a contractor company, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said.

Another man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment while a third individual has been detained in connection with the incident.

The death was confirmed by The Foreign Office. A spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”

An official from Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said: “Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 12 December incident at an offshore facility.The incident involved three British nationals working for a contractor company.

“One individual sustained fatal injuries, another was hospitalized and released. A third individual has been detained as part of a criminal investigation by the relevant authorities.”

The three British nationals worked for independent subsea contractor Film-Ocean Ltd.

A Film-Ocean Ltd spokesman said: "Film-Ocean Ltd can regretfully confirm one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar.

"A third person has been taken into police custody and is assisting Qatari authorities with their inquiries.

"The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released.

"The next of kin of those involved have been informed, and the company is working to ensure they receive the appropriate support.

"All three personnel were contracted to Film-Ocean and were working on the platform at the time of the incident, which was reported around 0140hrs Arabia Standard Time on Monday, December 12.

"Film-Ocean is liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office, as well as other stakeholders, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The company will be making no further statement at this time, and the families of those involved have requested that their privacy is respected.