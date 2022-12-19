Do dimples in the bottom of a bottle or a wooden box signify a fine wine? I love these questions because as with all things wine, the answers are never quite black and white.

Let’s deal with the dimples first. Contrary to popular belief, they are not there to help retain the sediment when pouring (although they can help), they are in actual fact a structural element to make the bottle stronger and its main use is for sparkling wines.

Wineries favour bottles with dimples for their still wines for the simple reason that the public associate them with quality, so it’s vanity over function, folks.

With few exceptions however, wine packed in wood does tend to be of the finer variety, even at Christmas when it’s almost de rigueur to have fancy packing in the fight for shelf space.

The reason is largely due to the cost involved with a little dose of pride thrown in for good measure.

So, there you have it: wood is good, dimples are vanity.

Warre’s Quinta da Cavadinha Vintage Port in single wooden boxes

Wow, this has to be one of the best bargains of all this Christmas. Rich Christmas cake fruit with smooth tannins and a long spicy finish. Gorgeous with hard cheese.

Waitrose £24.99

Marques de Riscal Rioja Reserva in three-bottle wooden gift box

Riscal Reserva is a gorgeous style, almost the textbook Rioja with creamy autumn fruits, gentle hints of cocoa, vanilla and spices on the finish.

Amazon £69.95