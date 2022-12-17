Nor’Loft, Edinburgh

Nor’loft, a chic rooftop champagne bar, overlooks the breathtaking lights, twirling carousels, and vibrant German market stalls, offering arguably the best city view during the month of December. Take a seat in one of its comfortable armchairs and unwind after a day of Christmas shopping while sipping champagne by the glass.

IG: @norloft

 

Jacks Bar, Glasgow

The perfect lounge for a catch-up or wind-down over a bottle of bubbles while Christmas shopping in Glasgow. Chic and welcoming, Jack’s also features a heated outdoor cigar terrace.

@dakotahotel_gla

 

Bar Prince, Edinburgh

Allow the hustle and bustle of Princes Street Christmas shopping to fade as you enter the opulent surroundings of Bar Prince. Sit in one of the cornflower-blue leather chairs or perch at the stunning bar while ordering from their exquisite champagne list.

IG: @brasserieprince

 

Iasg, Glasgow

Iasg, located within Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, offers an opulent space to indulge in a glass of the finest bubbles. Iasg is primarily a seafood-focused restaurant but the distinctive oval bar decor makes it a very cool place to sip champagne and shuck oysters.

IG: @iasg_restaurant

 

 