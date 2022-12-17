Evergreens from the garden bring life and hope to our festive decorations. Their soothing green is a calming backdrop to any bright and cheery decorations, reminding us that though everything in the garden is bare and dormant this living colour encourages us to look forward to the fresh regrowth of spring.
Some of us get the decorations up early in December and are sick of them by Christmas, so get them down immediately afterwards. But the more traditional Scottish way is to hold your horses and start transforming the house around now.
What Scot wouldn’t want to enjoy them over Hogmanay and Ne’erday as well? And I find it’s fun when the family gathers just before Christmas and we decorate the house together.
Evergreens around the house and for the festive feast don’t stay fresh forever so this is the time to choose what you want from the garden and bring it in to what is a challenging environment for greenery. This way, foliage retains its scent for a few days and should only start withering when we no longer need it. Who wants to spend Hogmanay hoovering shed needles and brittle leaves?
So which of our garden plants are good performers? Holly tops the list as the waxy leaves retain moisture for a good few days, even if they may lose their gloss in a hot, dry room.
I like to choose thicker branches or stems because they retain more moisture and will last much longer than small sprigs which quickly wither.
Though they’re great for setting alight on top of the Christmas pudding. Have you got your madeira to sip with the pudding?
I encourage evergreens to stay fresh longer by putting them in a jar or vase of water, just like any cut flowers. Wet sand or moss also works well.
My ivy rarely blooms here but it’s plastered in tiny fluffy flowers this year, thanks to the mild autumn. They’ll make a great show winding around wooden pillars in our main room. The display won’t last as long as outdoor decorations, but the foliae will stay the course if brought in just before the celebrations.
Garden conifers also work well, but select branches that won’t spoil the overall shape of the bush. And choose species with softer needles that don’t drop quickly like pines, firs or cypress, rather than the very spiky junipers which dry and release heaps of sharp needles on January 6.
There are several evergreen herbs that decorate the festive table beautifully. But more on that next week.
Plant of the week
Kale, Dwarf Scotch Curled, is quite beautiful covered with frost or snow. To enjoy the best flashing sparkles pick after dark using a head torch, even if your fingers go numb. As well as giving you plenty of pickings just now, in spring it will produce little side shoots that are tender and tasty. Hardy and reliable this kale is delicious and full of flavour; it works superbly with all winter meals not just haggis.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here