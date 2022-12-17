Evergreens from the garden bring life and hope to our festive decorations. Their soothing green is a calming backdrop to any bright and cheery decorations, reminding us that though everything in the garden is bare and dormant this living colour encourages us to look forward to the fresh regrowth of spring.

Some of us get the decorations up early in December and are sick of them by Christmas, so get them down immediately afterwards. But the more traditional Scottish way is to hold your horses and start transforming the house around now.

What Scot wouldn’t want to enjoy them over Hogmanay and Ne’erday as well? And I find it’s fun when the family gathers just before Christmas and we decorate the house together.

Evergreens around the house and for the festive feast don’t stay fresh forever so this is the time to choose what you want from the garden and bring it in to what is a challenging environment for greenery. This way, foliage retains its scent for a few days and should only start withering when we no longer need it. Who wants to spend Hogmanay hoovering shed needles and brittle leaves?

So which of our garden plants are good performers? Holly tops the list as the waxy leaves retain moisture for a good few days, even if they may lose their gloss in a hot, dry room.

I like to choose thicker branches or stems because they retain more moisture and will last much longer than small sprigs which quickly wither.

Though they’re great for setting alight on top of the Christmas pudding. Have you got your madeira to sip with the pudding?

I encourage evergreens to stay fresh longer by putting them in a jar or vase of water, just like any cut flowers. Wet sand or moss also works well.

My ivy rarely blooms here but it’s plastered in tiny fluffy flowers this year, thanks to the mild autumn. They’ll make a great show winding around wooden pillars in our main room. The display won’t last as long as outdoor decorations, but the foliae will stay the course if brought in just before the celebrations.

Garden conifers also work well, but select branches that won’t spoil the overall shape of the bush. And choose species with softer needles that don’t drop quickly like pines, firs or cypress, rather than the very spiky junipers which dry and release heaps of sharp needles on January 6.

There are several evergreen herbs that decorate the festive table beautifully. But more on that next week.

Plant of the week

Kale, Dwarf Scotch Curled, is quite beautiful covered with frost or snow. To enjoy the best flashing sparkles pick after dark using a head torch, even if your fingers go numb. As well as giving you plenty of pickings just now, in spring it will produce little side shoots that are tender and tasty. Hardy and reliable this kale is delicious and full of flavour; it works superbly with all winter meals not just haggis.