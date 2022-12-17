Busy, busy, busy. Around this time of year, Edinburgh is packed with tourists, festive shoppers and people celebrating. A festive buzz radiates throughout the city centre streets, and while there is no shortage of experiences to enjoy this holiday season, the crowds can make the whole affair seem somewhat overwhelming.

Crowds are inevitable, but surely it’s possible to have a fun and relaxing Christmas escape to our beautiful capital city this close to Christmas? A friend and I decided to find out for ourselves.

Whether you still have a bit of shopping to tick off, you’re looking for an indulgent day out with friends or family, or you simply want to treat yourself to a spot of winter wellness, Edinburgh has enough variety to accommodate all.

During our stay we enjoyed the festive, cultural, and culinary offerings of the city while taking time out to relax. If you’re on the hunt for inspiration for a mini trip to Edinburgh over the holiday season, here’s what we enjoyed most …

Shop, but don’t drop

For our two-night experience, we stayed at the Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, just off Princes Street, the hotel is 550 yards from the Royal Mile. Plus, it’s just a five-minute walk to Edinburgh Waverley railway station and round the corner from St James Quarter.

Since opening last summer, St James Quarter has experienced relentless footfall. It’s a great spot to stock up on any last-minute gifts, or items for hosting this Christmas or New Year. If you need to drag someone around the shops for an hour or two, why not compromise and visit Lane7 afterwards? Here, you can choose activities from bowling, ping-pong, beer-pong, crazy golf, cutting-edge gaming, plus there’s a large bar and food menu. And if St James Quarter just seems too manic for you, there are plenty of shops on George St.

The Edinburgh Christmas markets are also a huge draw for visitors (as the queues convey!). Despite having no intention of waiting in line to visit them this year, we found that by the evening the queues had mostly diminished. The markets are worth browsing and I would argue they are much more appealing at night with the array of translucent lights twinkling and the different smells permeating from the range of food and drink stalls. Although scaled back this year, the offerings feel more unique and handmade than in previous years.

If you want to avoid the Christmas markets altogether then why not explore the Castle Street Market instead? Found between Princes Street and Rose Street, these markets usually offer a wide range of ethical gifts and food and drink options.

Or if you’re looking to champion independent businesses this Christmas, then the egg & co pop-up shop at Waverley Market is packed with interesting retailers. Selling vintage and sustainable clothing, unique and quirky homewares, flowers, coffee, plants, books and audiobooks, it’s worth a browse.

Get those steps iN

Yes, it’s cold but Edinburgh is so accessible on foot and boasts so many scenic pockets – what other city has a castle, mountain in the middle, a Medieval Old Town and Georgian New Town?

A fresh winter walk can instantly boost your mood and is the ideal way to start the day – or to walk off an indulgent lunch/brunch. Luckily our base at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel meant we were just round the corner from the easily accessible Calton Hill. The city views from the top never disappoint. It’s a fantastic spot to get your bearings and check in with yourself. The winter sunshine provided the perfect conditions for our morning stroll over the hill.

As the city’s biggest cultural landmark, the romantic Edinburgh Castle is something we Scots can often take for granted. Castle of Light: A Kingdom of Colours is on for the whole month and even if you don’t want to experience the full show, there’s an impressive short installation to experience on the walk up to the castle gates. And if you’re feeling energetic there’s always Arthur’s Seat – just be sure you bring the right footwear and wardrobe for the winter weather.

Christmas at the Botanics is another gem to absorb this festive season. The light-show experience runs until January 2. Expect immersive colours and patterns as the garden’s 17,000 species of plants are illuminated to dramatic effect.

A feast for the senses

You can’t be expected to walk around the busy frosted streets all day. We wanted to treat ourselves to some lovely meals out. First on the list was The Palmerston.

Since it launched last year, this restaurant and bakery has become one of the most highly recommended by locals and visitors alike. Situated in Edinburgh’s west end, the venue has established a reputation for quality fare within a relaxed, unpretentious setting. It’s a busy spot with streams of people of all ages and groups, so booking is essential.

If you find yourself on a last-minute trip to Edinburgh struggling to book a restaurant, don’t stress –there’s always Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace on the top floor of St James Quarter. We did have to queue, but even on a Saturday it was only a 10-15-minute wait. The food hall features some of Scotland’s best independent food and drink producers and is a good place to escape from the Christmas shopping chaos.

Drink in the sights

With so many unique pubs and bars to frequent in Edinburgh, it’s hard to go wrong. Luckily our hotel was situated beside some of our favourite bars. We visited Café Royal, The Voodoo Rooms, and Tattu. If you’re planning a pub crawl but looking to avoid the stress, there are so many great pubs on Rose Street (Dirty Dick’s, The Black Cat, and The Kenilworth were some we popped into). Grassmarket is another location with plenty of variety (The White Hart Inn, is a personal favourite).

Ecco Vino seafood and wine bar on Cockburn Street, is another peaceful venue to unwind in.

Schedule in some downtime

Booking a hotel with a central location is one thing, but having a hotel with a spa facility, pool, sauna and steam room is an absolute gift. Treating yourself to a morning massage and swim is a perfect way to start the day in the capital. We were treated to a full body Yu Spa Hot Stone Massage (£90 per person), which relieved any tension in our muscles that morning.

To get a break from a busy Princes St we then decided to head towards Stockbridge for a spot of brunch. With a quick stop off at the always picturesque Dean Village, we indulged in a hearty brunch at The Pantry (no need to book, just put your name on the waiting list). The array of independent shops and boutiques makes shopping a delight in the trendy neighbourhood. We found ourselves wondering into IJ Mellis, Rare Bird Books, and a number of the great high-end charity shops, before retreating to the cosy confines of Cowan & Sons coffeeshop, where the atmosphere felt incredibly relaxed and calm.

And as we reflected on our Edinburgh mini-break with a turmeric latte and comforting carrot cake, I can safely say we left the city feeling invigorated and tension-free.

The perfect sanctuary

For us the Apex Waterloo Place Hotel offered all the elements for a fantastic festive escape to Edinburgh. We indulged in generous meals, relaxing spa treatments, and the room was spacious and inviting.

The hotel is currently offering its “Cold Days, Warm Stays Package”. Prices vary but for next weekend, for example, here are some guide prices: City Double or Twin Room £264.65 per night. Package includes: a luxury two-night stay including a three-course meal and bottle of house wine; the chance to sip a signature cocktail each, £25 F&B (food and beverage) credit and late check out with traditional breakfast both mornings

www.apexhotels.co.uk/destinations/edinburgh/apex-waterloo-place-hotel, or call 0131 523 1819