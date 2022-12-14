A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull, West Midlands.

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday.

Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

West Midlands Police said: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/RJaZkUzYaL — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 14, 2022

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

"Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.

"The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening."

