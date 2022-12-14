THE Herald has been nominated for a 10 awards, more than any other newspaper, at this year’s prestigious UK Regional Press Awards.
The ceremony will be held in London in March and will see Martin Williams, Catriona Stewart and Health Correspondent Helen McArdle up for several individual awards.
Martin Williams has been nominated for Reporter of The Year and Specialist Journalist of the Year after a series of exclusive investigations across several topics.
He is also nominated for Scoop of the Year for the Herald on Sunday investigation into Scottish Power’s £7billion payouts in dividends while energy bills soar.
Helen McArdle has also been nominated for Scoop of the Year for her brilliant expose in The Herald of the scandal of a pensioner who died after waiting on a hospital trolley for 40 hours.
Catriona Stewart has been nominated as both Feature Writer of the Year and Columnist of the Year.
The Herald has been nominated in the Page of the Year category for our brilliant investigation into the cost of living crisis, while the Herald on Sunday has also been nominated in the same section for our coverage of Russia invading Ukraine.
The Herald has also been nominated for Campaign of the Year for our success at getting a national Covid memorial in Pollok Park.
The Herald and our Glasgow Times sister title have been jointly nominated in the Reporting Communities Award.
Garry Scott, deputy editor of The Herald, said: “These nominations show the depth of our talent. From Campaign of the Year, to Scoop, and to Front Page of the Year, these nominations are a boost for all our hard-working staff. Congratulations to our talented writers, reporters, columnists and specialists who have been put forward for well-deserved awards.”
