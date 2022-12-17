Rosie McLachlan – Axis Mundi

17 December-6 January. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Through a range of symbolic processes and materials, McLachlan creates sculptural works that draw upon feminine power and the mythologies of life and death. Her narrative-led ceramic works are informed by an ongoing study of archaeology, comparative mythology, folklore and thanatology.

https://www.arushagallery.com

Auld Reekie Retold

17 December-19 February. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

This exhibition at the City Art Centre marks the culmination of Auld Reekie Retold, the largest collections inventory project ever undertaken in the organisation’s history. Over three years the project has recorded, catalogued and revealed thousands of items housed and stored in venues across the city. The project connected the objects in the collection with people and places in the city. Visitors have the chance to see some of the objects discovered by the team.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/auld-reekie-retold

Mining Seams and Drawing Well: A Living Archive for Easterhouse

17 December-28 January. Entry free. Platform, The Bridge, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.

Taking place in a specially-created “living room archive”, this show is a shared space for anyone to come and add their own stories and memories. It features a timeline of new artwork as well as archive materials depicting local history.

https://www.platform-online.co.uk/whats-on/event/851

Poussin’s Sacraments

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Painted in Rome by French artist Nicolas Poussin, the Seven Sacraments is one of the greatest sets of paintings in the history of Western art. Visitors can discover this remarkable series of paintings that attempts to convey the solemn nature of religious learning within each rite.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/poussins-sacraments

Maryhill is Wonderful

17 December-3 March. Entry free. Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow, G20 8YE.

This exhibition began early in 2022 with the aim of highlighting the beauty of Maryhill that was found in the people who live and work in the area. Campbell Ramage rediscovered his love of photography during the covid lockdowns and this exhibition features his black-and-white photographs of the people that make Maryhill.

https://www.maryhillburghhalls.org.uk/maryhill-is-wonderful

Glasgow Ceramics Studio at 25

17 December-15 January. Entry free. House for an Art Lover, Bellahouston Park, Dumbreck Road, Glasgow, G41 5BW.

This exhibition marks the 25th birthday of Glasgow Ceramics Studio and features ceramic art work by members past and present. Discover a variety of works ranging from functional to sculptural, small to large and raku-fired to highly decorated porcelain. The artists will be on hand to talk about their work.

https://glasgowceramicstudio.com

TRANSFORMATION

17-18 December. Entry free. Gallowgate Artist Studios, 15 East Campbell Street, Glasgow, G1 5DT.

This exhibition celebrates new work by renowned glass artist and mosaicist Lorraine Lamond and painter Anne Devine. Both artists bring new insight and focus to the idea of transformation as a pathway of change and renewal within the human experience and in nature.

https://www.gallowgateartiststudios.co.uk

Beyond 2020: Community Reflections

17 December-24 February. Entry free. Various locations (see even website for details).

This touring exhibition highlights people’s experiences during the pandemic, as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022. A team of volunteers received professional oral history training and went on to record the experiences of more than 40 interviewees from all walks of life.

https://www.ercultureandleisure.org/year-of-stories

Spectrum exhibition

17 December-31 January. Entry free. Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH2 4HQ.

Kimpton Charlotte Square presents this exhibition that offers visitors access to a mix of works from both award-winning and emerging artists. In collaboration with local art gallery Studio Bizio the exhibition is aimed at allowing viewers to consider and then layer their own interpretations of each piece of art.

http://www.kimptoncharlottesquare.com

300 Years of Meadows

20-23 December. Entry free. Whitespace, 76 East Crosscauseway, Edinburgh, EH8 9HQ.

Celebrate the 300th anniversary of Edinburgh Meadows with this photographic exhibition, left, by Vroni Holzmann. Visitors can discover photographs that aim to show the beauty of the park that used to be a loch. Holzmann hopes to inform visitors of the history of one of Edinburgh’s lovely green spaces.

http://www.vronionline.net

Charlotte Cohen