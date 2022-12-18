MAYBE I’m getting mellower in my old age but I don’t seem to have spent this World Cup cursing at the radio as much as usual. Admittedly, last Saturday morning when I turned on 5 Live and the main news story was about the England-France game I think there were a few swear words and a quick change of channel. But the BBC’s casual othering of those of us who are not English every other year (during the Euros or the World Cup) hasn’t irked as much as usual. (If I was Welsh I might have a different opinion, mind.)

Partly that’s because I quite like the current England team (not enough to want them to win, obviously).

Partly because the reaction to their defeat by the French on Saturday night was slightly more measured than usual. Speaking on Nicky Campbell’s 5 Live phone-in on Monday morning, England legend John Barnes, no less, refuted claims that England’s quarter-final exit was a symptom of underachievement. “I don’t think it’s underachievement at all because we’re not the best team in the world so we should not win the World Cup.”

Not everyone agreed. “They’re a bunch of serial losers,” according to Mick from Manningtree in Essex.

Ah well. Most of us are, let’s face it. Football is a life lesson.

I wonder when – if ever – Irish league side Distillery last got a mention on Radio 2? Distillery was Martin O’Neill’s first club and the former European Cup winner and Celtic manager gave The Whites a name-check on Ken Bruce’s Tracks of My Years slot on Radio 2 this week.

In an interview stripped over Monday to Friday, O’Neill revealed that the Small Faces were his favourite band and that in the Blur-Oasis war he was on Team Gallagher. He also told a story about his daughter Aisling going to Cambridge University that was on one hand very ordinary – a child leaves home – but also rather moving in the way he summed the passage of time. His choice of a Bee Gees deep cut, I Can’t See Nobody, was a bit of a bonus.

“9.40am. Reports of gunfire at Sandy Hook Elementary.” On Wednesday afternoon on Radio 4, A Bad Guy with a Gun attempted to document the story of gun violence in the United States and how arguments about the US Constitution have become central to the debate. In particular, it traced how the second amendment had been politicised by the gun lobby.

When gun restrictions were passed in the 1930s – in response to bank robbers using sawn-off shotguns – “the second amendment was never mentioned,” narrator Alison Shultes pointed out. And in the 1960s it was Republican politicians who were calling for restrictions to inhibit the Black Panthers civil rights movement from carrying arms.

The gun lobby began to mobilise members more actively from the 1970s and now, of course, you can walk into a store in the US and pick up an assault rifle.

There are 32,000 deaths a year in the States involving firearms. Since the murder of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook in 2012 almost 1,000 other schools in the US have been visited by “a bad guy with a gun”.

As a result, children carry bulletproof backpacks and are given shooting drills. It is a situation that surely, by any reckoning, is insane. But it’s not likely to change any time soon. Some life lessons aren’t worth the learning.

Listen Out For: Love Pants - Ian Dury and Jane Horrocks, Radio 4, Wednesday, 2.15pm

In the 1980s the singer Ian Dury had a short-lived relationship with the actor Jane Horrocks who was more than 20 years his junior. This 45-minute programme offers a series of readings from Horrocks’ 1980s diaries and Dury’s contemporaneous letters to her. The result is both sweet and sad and troubling and Jud Charlton’s impersonation of Dury is uncanny.