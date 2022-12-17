While we shiver in the arctic weather and worry about fuel bills, we may find a little cheering respite in Shakespeare’s rollicking description of an Elizabethan household and its denizens in the depth of winter. The song comes from Love’s Labour’s Lost. The vision of Marion’s raw nose and Greasy Joan with her pot are hauntingly vivid.

LESLEY DUNCAN WHEN ICICLES HANG BY THE WALL When icicles hang by the wall, And Dick, the shepherd, blows his nail And Tom bears logs into the hall, And milk comes frozen home in pail, When blood is nipp’d and ways be foul, Then nightly sings the staring owl, Tu-who; Tu-whit, tu-who – a merry note While greasy Joan doth keel the pot. When all aloud the wind doth blow. And coughing drowns the parson’s saw; And birds sit brooding in the snow, And Marion’s nose looks red and raw, When roasted crabs hiss in the bowl, The nightly sings the staring owl, Tu-who; Tu-whit, tu-who – a merry note, While greasy Joan doth keel the pot.