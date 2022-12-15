Over 2,000 homes in Shetland remain without power as the multi-agency response to severe weather and power outages continues.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution have been out since first light this morning to continue rebuilding Shetland’s electricity network, with a 125-strong team currently working in Brae, Voe, Firth, Gremista, Yell and the West Mainland.

Additional crews arrived from the mainland first thing this morning, with lorries of electricity poles, overhead line, resources and equipment also arriving on the freight ferry.

SSEN confirmed that as of 2pm on Thursday, 2,400 properties remain without power as engineers continue to rebuild the critical ‘backbone’ of the network to enable wider restoration.

In the West Mainland and parts of Voe, where comprehensive line rebuilds are required, SSEN said that restoration of power remains likely to extend to the end of this week, with areas experiencing significant network damage extending into the weekend, depending on weather conditions and continued access issues.

Mark Macdonald, Head of Region at SSEN Distribution, said: “With the arrival of additional crews, resources and equipment this morning, we’ve now got a 125-strong team working tirelessly to repair significant network damage in parts of Shetland. We’ve deployed helicopters to assess damage on some of the worst impacted circuits in the West Mainland and parts of Voe, where severe access issues continue to hamper our restoration efforts.

“We’d like to thank Shetland Islands Council and the Local Resilience Partnership for their ongoing support in helping to ease access issues, which is vital for our teams to make good progress today in restoring power to our customers.

“I’d continue to encourage customers to visit warm welfare locations, organised in collaboration with our partners, which are serving hot drinks, offering kitchen facilities, and providing a warm space for customers without power. I’d also urge anyone who has any concerns for themselves or others, particularly family members or neighbours who may need extra support, to give our teams a call on 105.”