Two men were sentenced on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow for the murder of Scott Hector in Aberdeen in April last year.

Sean O’Halloran, 20, pled guilty to murder and Connor Adams, 18, pled guilty to culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

O’Halloran has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison and Adams has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Smith, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with his tragic and needless loss.

"Scott’s family wish to thanks those who have supported them through this incredibly difficult time and have requested privacy.”