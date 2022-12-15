During 2022, the crypto market was on a roller coaster. The recent dips scared investors, and as a result, they pulled their money out of the market. These people aren't blamed for feeling pessimistic when Bitcoin, the most valuable crypto, dropped to its two-year low. With the year coming to an end, many investors are looking for alternative coins to invest in.

Recent price surges for crypto coins seem to be bringing the market back, like Dash 2 Trade, an innovative trading platform with everything traders need and two killer crypto games, RobotEra and Calvaria, bursting the crypto gaming mould. These cryptos are all the rage right now. So let's take a closer look at these cryptos and why they're soaring.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – An All-Rounder Analytical Platform

2. RobotEra (TARO) – Planet Rebuilding Metaverse Game

3. Calvaria (RIA) – After Life Themed Trading Card Game

4. Ripple (XRP) – High-Speed Crypto Payment Protocol

5. Chiliz (CHZ) – Fan-Based Token with Big Partnerships

6. Polygon (MATIC) – Best Long-Term Crypto

7. Cardano (ADA) – Low-Cost, Eco-Friendly Crypto

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

A solid platform that accommodates a trader's requirements is critical at a time when the market is choppy. That’s what Dash 2 Trade is all about—providing traders like you with data-rich features and real-time insights to improve trading.

Dash 2 Trade offers tons of innovative features like crypto trading signals, predictions, and social analytics that you won't find anywhere else. To top it all off, you can also try its strategy builder tool, which makes navigating markets a lot easier. Also, you can look for presales to get an edge during a bearish market, but you can use it in a bull market too.

D2T, an ERC-20 token, is the main component of the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem, which can be used for backtesting, running contests, rewarding users, and tax-free status. D2T prices are expected to rise through the presale, so invest early.

2. RobotEra (TARO)

There aren't many metaverse cryptos that offer a lot of use cases and passive income potential. RobotEra is one of those cryptos that gets all the attention because of its massive demand, even though it's in presale. It's a sandbox-style metaverse where you can rebuild planets, and it's accessible to many NFT communities.

The RobotEra’s P2E gameplay model is really cool and profitable, allowing you to get TARO, the platform’s main utility token. With RobotEra, you can trade NFTs, stake tokens, attend events, manage their land, and also use the market to make money.

The RobotEra presale isn't to be missed. This presale has already grabbed the attention of the biggest investors, who are always looking for a good crypto project to work on.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Although 2022 was a good year for P2E, it's poised to explode even more. Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a great new addition to the growing list of P2E games.

Calvaria is an NFT-styled trading card game set in a fantasy universe where three factions are battling for supremacy. After you're aligned with a faction, you can collect cards to make their deck. Just like in other trading card games, battling other players can earn you rewards.

You can purchase these trading cards using Calvaria's native token, RIA. Since it's ERC-20, it can be transferred between wallets that support ERC-20. Additionally, you can stake these tokens for more earnings and join Calvaria's autonomous organisation.

There's a lot of demand for Calvaria right now, and its presale has been extremely successful. Don't miss out on this exciting new NFT game.

4. Ripple (XRP)

With Ripple's recent victory over the SEC, it has been able to boost the financial state of the company notably. In other words, XRP, Ripple’s native coin, has now prepared itself to take the lead when the market explodes along with other top-performing altcoins. When the right conditions are in place, XRP is expected to boom next year.

Currently, Ripple is one of the most popular crypto payment technologies available. Basically, it simplifies, secures, and speeds up payments worldwide. There are a lot of advantages to it, like a low carbon footprint, speed, and scalability.

5. Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz is doing pretty well right now because of one thing: the FIFA World Cup. Previously, this token has partnered with major football clubs, and the football mania has greatly boosted its value.

Also, global excitement around the World Cup will help the token gain a lot of traction in 2023. There are some big clubs already in the league, and that could keep happening.

6. Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is the most widely used layer two blockchain based on Ethereum. This solves some of the problems with Ethereum, like scalability and cost. The Polygon platform makes it easy for developers to make Ethereum-compatible apps.

Crypto investors already love Polygon. This network could grow even more with the Ethereum merger. Furthermore, Polygon is forming partnerships so it can expand into the crypto space, which is why it is expected to explode in 2023.

7. Cardano (ADA)

Charles Hoskinson is the brain behind Cardano, who has been working on improving Ethereum's durability, scalability, and interoperability for years. When creating new blocks, Cardano uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, so it uses less energy than Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The company just announced a new privacy blockchain and token. As part of this launch, the main objective is to maintain privacy and allow regulators and investors to access the data. In 2023, Cardano is likely to explode due to the expansion of Web3 and blockchain.

Takeaway

In this rough time, when everyone's worried about the crypto market's future, coins such as Dash 2 Trade, which offers impressive features, the robotic adventures of RobotEra, and the immersive experience of Calvaria, have gathered a lot of attention. These coins are in high demand because of the experience they offer, and there'll be a surge in demand next year.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

