NHS Lothian has warned hospitals are being pushed to the limit and face some of the most significant pressure to date.

The health board is asking members of the public to try to reduce the pressure on hospitals.

The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, St John’s Hospital, the Western General Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People were all stretched to capacity in recent days, with large numbers of people waiting to be admitted to a hospital bed.

Calum Campbell, chief executive at NHS Lothian, urged patients not to attend accident and emergency units unless they are experiencing a critical emergency, and instead seek care and advice through the alternatives available.

NHS Lothian is facing severe challenges caused by high numbers of weather-related trauma patients, as well as a rise in discharge delays among those awaiting care packages in the community or a place in a care home.

To free up beds, some relatives may be asked to care for their loved ones as an interim measure while those packages of care are put in place.

Mr Campbell said: “We are all working together to reduce the extreme pressures that our patients and staff are facing. This is undoubtedly the worst we have experienced so far.

“We need people in Lothian to help their own communities and the NHS. If you are not experiencing a critical emergency, then please use the many other services available to access care. This will help relieve pressure in the A&E department and mean that our clinical teams can help those who urgently need it.”

Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, said: “If you have a relative in hospital you may be asked if you can help look after your relative temporarily to help free up a hospital bed for someone waiting to be admitted.

“If your relative is ready to leave hospital but is waiting for a package of care to be put in place to help them at home, you may be asked if you could provide that extra assistance for a very short time.

“Our teams will have carried out a robust clinical assessment before they discuss the temporary possibilities with patients and their families.”