NHS Lothian has warned hospitals are being pushed to the limit and face some of the most significant pressure to date.
The health board is asking members of the public to try to reduce the pressure on hospitals.
The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, St John’s Hospital, the Western General Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People were all stretched to capacity in recent days, with large numbers of people waiting to be admitted to a hospital bed.
Calum Campbell, chief executive at NHS Lothian, urged patients not to attend accident and emergency units unless they are experiencing a critical emergency, and instead seek care and advice through the alternatives available.
READ MORE: Glasgow early hospital discharge policy prompts concern
NHS Lothian is facing severe challenges caused by high numbers of weather-related trauma patients, as well as a rise in discharge delays among those awaiting care packages in the community or a place in a care home.
To free up beds, some relatives may be asked to care for their loved ones as an interim measure while those packages of care are put in place.
Mr Campbell said: “We are all working together to reduce the extreme pressures that our patients and staff are facing. This is undoubtedly the worst we have experienced so far.
“We need people in Lothian to help their own communities and the NHS. If you are not experiencing a critical emergency, then please use the many other services available to access care. This will help relieve pressure in the A&E department and mean that our clinical teams can help those who urgently need it.”
Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, said: “If you have a relative in hospital you may be asked if you can help look after your relative temporarily to help free up a hospital bed for someone waiting to be admitted.
“If your relative is ready to leave hospital but is waiting for a package of care to be put in place to help them at home, you may be asked if you could provide that extra assistance for a very short time.
“Our teams will have carried out a robust clinical assessment before they discuss the temporary possibilities with patients and their families.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here