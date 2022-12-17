With Hogmanay only weeks away, many may be interested in attending some of the country's biggest New Year's events.
Scotland is the home of Hogmanay with New Year's traditionally trumping Christmas as the nation's favourite December event.
While some may be tired after Christmas, many more revelers look forward to welcoming the new year in style.
New Year's Eve events taking place in Scotland in 2022
Here are the Hogmanay events taking place across Scotland in 2022:
Edinburgh
While Edinburgh's celebrations are perhaps one of the most well-known in the world, no list would be complete without giving the city a mention.
This year's Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh include the Concert in the Gardens headlined by 80s pop icons, Pet Shop Boys, who will play their popular hits to hundreds of people.
🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨— Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) October 25, 2022
Pop legends @petshopboys will headline the Concert in the Gardens on 31 Dec with their critically-acclaimed, career-spanning show, Dreamworld!
🎟️ Tickets on sale Fri 28 Oct, 10am
📨 Sign up to our mailing list at https://t.co/8dbFTMEAeC for 24hr presale access pic.twitter.com/39MNmh0ir7
There will also be the Street Party which will, for the first time ever in Edinburgh, see partygoers really become part of the show with the introduction of personal LED wristbands.
These wristbands will light up the city's idyllic streets and connect friends from across the world.
While tickets for the Street Party are sold out, the remaining tickets for the concert grant access to the Street Party.
Glasgow
Events will take place across Scotland's biggest city on December 31 with venues such as the Cottiers Theatre in the West End hosting their own party.
Hogmanay at Cottiers will have music from 'The Big Stupit Ceilidh Band' accompanied by a three-course hog roast dinner, a glass of fizz, and the ringing of a bell to mark the new year.
✨Hogmanay tickets have dropped! ✨— Cottiers Glasgow (@Cottiers_Venue) October 24, 2022
You can buy your Hog Roast and Ceilidh-only tickets through our website this year. To book our Attic 3-Course Dinner, e-mail hogmanay@cottiers.com.
Take a peak at the menus at https://t.co/0CHi3da6zh pic.twitter.com/d7K6NrJiAO
Hogmanay at Arta is another Glasgow New Year's event you won't want to miss.
This City Centre venue will have live music, salsa dancers as well as a ceilidh.
There's also a chance to check out the event's famous petal drop in the main bar and see the beautiful display for yourself.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen is no stranger to New Year's celebrations with lots of events taking place.
At the city's popular Beach Ballroom, a Hogmanay Ceilidh is being held with the Hipflask Ceilidh Band providing music for participants who must be over the age of 14.
More information can be found on The Little Box Office website.
The city's various bars and nightclubs are also hosting events with those in the alternative scene able to enjoy a night at Underground or Tunnels.
You may also want to visit OGV Taproom for a wide selection of beers and a gig performed by the English Two-tone sensations, Bad Manners.
Dundee
This Tayside city has dozens of events taking place with Bonar Hall hosting Ceroc's very own celebrations.
Ceroc is one of the country's biggest dance class organisations and is hosting a night of "fabulous dancing" at one "amazing venue" with the guest DJ to be confirmed.
The city will also see the Hogmanay Hootenanny take place at Dundee's "legendary" Duck Slatterys.
There will be sing-a-longs, dancing, a live piper, confetti, crazy games, and a mix of 70s and 80s music as well as a bit of cheesy dance and pop for good measure.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here