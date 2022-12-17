With Hogmanay only weeks away, many may be interested in attending some of the country's biggest New Year's events.

Scotland is the home of Hogmanay with New Year's traditionally trumping Christmas as the nation's favourite December event.

While some may be tired after Christmas, many more revelers look forward to welcoming the new year in style.

New Year's Eve events taking place in Scotland in 2022

Here are the Hogmanay events taking place across Scotland in 2022:

Edinburgh

While Edinburgh's celebrations are perhaps one of the most well-known in the world, no list would be complete without giving the city a mention.

This year's Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh include the Concert in the Gardens headlined by 80s pop icons, Pet Shop Boys, who will play their popular hits to hundreds of people.

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨



Pop legends @petshopboys will headline the Concert in the Gardens on 31 Dec with their critically-acclaimed, career-spanning show, Dreamworld!



🎟️ Tickets on sale Fri 28 Oct, 10am



📨 Sign up to our mailing list at https://t.co/8dbFTMEAeC for 24hr presale access pic.twitter.com/39MNmh0ir7 — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) October 25, 2022

There will also be the Street Party which will, for the first time ever in Edinburgh, see partygoers really become part of the show with the introduction of personal LED wristbands.

These wristbands will light up the city's idyllic streets and connect friends from across the world.

While tickets for the Street Party are sold out, the remaining tickets for the concert grant access to the Street Party.

Glasgow

Events will take place across Scotland's biggest city on December 31 with venues such as the Cottiers Theatre in the West End hosting their own party.

Hogmanay at Cottiers will have music from 'The Big Stupit Ceilidh Band' accompanied by a three-course hog roast dinner, a glass of fizz, and the ringing of a bell to mark the new year.

✨Hogmanay tickets have dropped! ✨



You can buy your Hog Roast and Ceilidh-only tickets through our website this year. To book our Attic 3-Course Dinner, e-mail hogmanay@cottiers.com.



Take a peak at the menus at https://t.co/0CHi3da6zh pic.twitter.com/d7K6NrJiAO — Cottiers Glasgow (@Cottiers_Venue) October 24, 2022

Hogmanay at Arta is another Glasgow New Year's event you won't want to miss.

This City Centre venue will have live music, salsa dancers as well as a ceilidh.

There's also a chance to check out the event's famous petal drop in the main bar and see the beautiful display for yourself.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen is no stranger to New Year's celebrations with lots of events taking place.

At the city's popular Beach Ballroom, a Hogmanay Ceilidh is being held with the Hipflask Ceilidh Band providing music for participants who must be over the age of 14.

More information can be found on The Little Box Office website.

The city's various bars and nightclubs are also hosting events with those in the alternative scene able to enjoy a night at Underground or Tunnels.

You may also want to visit OGV Taproom for a wide selection of beers and a gig performed by the English Two-tone sensations, Bad Manners.

Dundee

This Tayside city has dozens of events taking place with Bonar Hall hosting Ceroc's very own celebrations.

Ceroc is one of the country's biggest dance class organisations and is hosting a night of "fabulous dancing" at one "amazing venue" with the guest DJ to be confirmed.

The city will also see the Hogmanay Hootenanny take place at Dundee's "legendary" Duck Slatterys.

There will be sing-a-longs, dancing, a live piper, confetti, crazy games, and a mix of 70s and 80s music as well as a bit of cheesy dance and pop for good measure.