Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses following a fatal suspected hit-and-run in Dunipace.

Officers were alerted to A872 at Avonside Drive around 12:30am on Thursday.

On arrival, a 53-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify the vehicle involved are ongoing.

Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

"I would also urge anyone in the area who has dash-cam footage or CCTV which may assist our enquiries to contact police.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0071 of 15 December, 2022.”