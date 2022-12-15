Outbreaks of sleet and snow are set to spread across much of southern, central and western Scotland on Friday.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 6am on Friday through to 10pm.
The alert warns that outbreaks of snow and icy surfaces may bring travel disruption.
Large snow accumulations are expected to occur over high ground above 200 metres (where 10-20 cm is possible), with 5-10 cm of snow possible at low levels through the Central Lowlands.
The Met Office forecast reads: “Outbreaks of sleet and snow will spread across much of southern, central and western Scotland through Friday.
"There remains some uncertainty in which areas will be worst affected, but a few places seem likely to see snow persist through the morning, perhaps even lasting into the afternoon, before increasingly turning to rain at low levels later.
“While the larger snow accumulations are expected to occur over higher ground above 200 metres (where 10-20 cm is possible), some accumulations are also likely to low levels . Through the Central Lowlands, 1-3 cm of snow is most likely at low levels, but possibly up to 5-10 cm in a few locations during Friday morning, perhaps falling in only two or three hours. Additionally, in some areas sleet or rain may fall onto frozen surfaces, leading to icy conditions.”
