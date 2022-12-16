Drivers are being advised to avoid the Rest and Be Thankful, as roads across the country are battered by cold and snow.
The highest point on the A83 is notorious for its repeated closures, and inclement weather on Friday has seen Traffic Scotland urge drivers to avoid the area.
The body said: "We have 5 gritters out on the A83 and the snow plough is currently at the Rest and Be Thankful, with additional vehicles supporting.
"HGVs in particular are advised to avoid the Rest and Be Thankful, but the route is best avoided for all vehicles if possible."
Bad weather across the country has led to a number of other closures and restrictions, with the southbound carriage of the A90 briefly shut in the morning and drivers urged to take other routes.
A road traffic incident closed the northbound lane of the M90, while the M8 had three lanes closed for a section due to a breakdown.
Travel with caution warnings from Police Scotland were put in place in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray.
A statement said: "Snow has already started to fall and settle across parts of the above warnings area.
"This is likely to persist in a few areas through the morning, perhaps lasting into the afternoon. It is then predicted to turn to rain at lower levels.
"In some areas sleet or rain may fall onto frozen surfaces, leading to icy conditions.
"Winter driving is a question of common sense and all drivers should ask themselves whether they really need to travel.
"Congestion caused by vehicles may restrict the emergency services, recovery vehicles and road maintanance vehicles from attending incidents or from clearing roads.
"If you are travelling on the roads, prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions. Have sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food and water in case you're delayed.
"Respect road closure signs - they are for your safety."
