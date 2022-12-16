A number of flights have been cancelled at Glasgow Airport due to the weather, with some arrivals diverted to Edinburgh.

Scotland has been hit with rain and freezing snow on Friday morning, with weather warnings in place and several roads experiencing closures.

The travel chaos has also hit the aviation sector, with Glasgow Airport experiencing delays, cancellations and diversions.

Flights to Stansted, Heathrow, Tiree and Amsterdam were cancelled on Friday morning, with departures to Krakow, Tenerife and Exeter delayed.

Early ncoming flights from Heathrow, Dublin and Belfast were also cancelled, while the conditions meant a diversion to Edinburgh for many passengers.

Jets coming in from Amsterdam, Krakow and Dublin were all redirected to the capital.

Glasgow Airport said in a statement: "Our winter teams have been deployed since midnight clearning the runway and taxi areas of snow and freezing rain.

"Passengers should continue to check with their airlines regarding the status of flights.

"We would like to thank our passengers for their continued patience and will provide further updates."