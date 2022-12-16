A police officer has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of another officer.

Police Scotland received a report of serious sexual assault on Friday, October 14.

It is understood the alleged incident took place at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan Castle, Kincardine.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

The venue is both the corporate headquarters of the Scottish force and acts as a key training ground. It opened for police training in 1954.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a report of a serious sexual assault which was received on Friday, 14 October, 2022, have arrested a 35-year-old man.

“The man has been released pending further enquiries.”